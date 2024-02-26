Greenville's Ingham Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
February 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jacob Ingham of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 19-25.
Ingham went 2-0-0 with a 1.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in three appearances against Rapid City last week.
The 23-year-old stopped 34 shots in a 5-1 win on Thursday, made 30 saves in a 6-2 victory on Saturday and stopped all five shots he faced in 17:20 during a relief effort on Sunday.
Under contract to Ontario of the American Hockey League, Ingham is 14-6-1 in 23 appearances with the Swamp Rabbits this season with a 2.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. He has seen action in six games with the Reign going 3-2-0 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.
A native of Barrie, Ontario, Ingham has appeared in 52 career games with Greenville posting an overall record of 27-19-4 with three shutouts, a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907 while going 6-4-1 in 12 career AHL appearances with Ontario.
Prior to turning pro, Ingham saw action in 177 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Mississauga and Kitchener, posting a career record of 93-61-12 with five shutouts, a 3.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.
Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham
