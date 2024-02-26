Jacob Ingham Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced this afternoon that Swamp Rabbits net-minder Jacob Ingham has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for February 19th to February 25th.

Ingham went 2-0-0 with a 1.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in three appearances against Rapid City last week.

The 23-year-old stopped 34 shots in a 5-1 win on Thursday, made 30 saves in a 6-2 victory on Saturday and stopped all five shots he faced in 17:20 during a relief effort on Sunday.

Under contract to Ontario of the American Hockey League, Ingham is 14-6-1 in 23 appearances with the Swamp Rabbits this season with a 2.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. He has seen action in six games with the Reign going 3-2-0 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. He enters the upcoming weekend against Atlanta having won each of his last three starts dating back to February 18th at Atlanta, posting a 1.22 goals-against average and save percentage of .959 in that time span.

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Ingham has appeared in 52 career games with Greenville posting an overall record of 27-19-4 with three shutouts, a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907 while going 6-4-1 in 12 career AHL appearances with Ontario.

Prior to turning pro, Ingham saw action in 177 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Mississauga and Kitchener, posting a career record of 93-61-12 with five shutouts, a 3.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

The Swamp Rabbits now head back on the road for the next four games, beginning this Saturday against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop for the first of a two-game set is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at Gas South Arena on March 2nd.

