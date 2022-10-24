Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 1

Worcester Railers prepare to shoot against the Adirondack Thunder

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) opened up their season with a sweep of the Adirondack Thunder, winning 5-4 on Saturday night and 4-1 on Sunday night. Worcester plays in Trois Rivières against the Lions this Wednesday the 26th before visiting the Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena this weekend for two games on Saturday the 29th and Sunday the 30th.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 5-4W

The Railers opened up the season with three unanswered goals in the first period from Brent Beaudoin, Blade Jenkins, and Noah Delmas to give Worcester a 3-0 lead. Adirondack would answer twice before the first horn with goals from Xavier Parent & Noah Corson, making it 3-2 going into the break. Adirondack tied the game at 3:51 of the second period thanks to Vladislav Mikhalchuk's first of the year, just before Reece Newkirk would put the Railers back out in front at the 8:15 mark to make it 4-3 going into the second break. Blade Jenkins scored his second of the night at the 7:30 mark of the third to push Worcester out to a 5-3 lead. Sebastian Vidmar tacked one on for the Thunder later in the period, but it wouldn't be enough as the Railers picked up the opening night win by a final score of 5-4.

Sunday, Oct. 23 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 4-1W

Worcester again jumped out to a multi-goal lead in the first period, with both Collin Adams and Steve Jandric finding the back of the net for their first goals of the season. Adams and Jandric each collected assists the night before in Worcester's 5-4 win over the Thunder. Adirondack's Noah Corson scored his second of the season on a deflection out in front to make it 2-1 Railers going into the first intermission. It wouldn't be until the third period that the Railers would strike again. Steve Jandric found the back of the net for the second time on the night, while Brent Beaudoin would seal the deal with an empty net goal to give Worcester the 4-1 win, and a record of 2-0-0-0 to start the 2022-23 season.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, October 26 at TroisRivières | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 at Adirondack Thunder | 3:00 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

The line of Collin Adams, Blade Jenkins & Reece Newkirk has combined for ten points across the team's first two games.

Blade Jenkins, Collin Adams, Reece Newkirk, Steve Jandric, Brent Beaudoin, and Nolan Vesey all recorded points in both games this past weekend.

Jacob Hayhurst recorded his 49th and 50th career assists with the Railers on Saturday night.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 5-0-0-0 in home openers.

This is the third time Worcester has opened up a season 2-0-0-0, with the last time coming in the 2019-20 season (lost the following game 3-2 at Adirondack).

Nine goals are the most scored by Worcester across their first two games in franchise history. The previous high was eight to start the 2019-20 season (5-1W vs. ADK, 3-2SOW vs. MNE).

