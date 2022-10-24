ECHL Transactions - October 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 24, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Carter Shinkaruk, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Theut, G activated from reserve

Delete Filip Bratt, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Marcel Godbout, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Indy:

Add Zach Driscoll, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cam Gray, G released as EBUG

Iowa:

Add Conor O'Brien, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve

Delete C.J. Motte, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Delete Matthew Boucher, F loaned to Belleville

Newfoundland:

Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Toledo:

Delete Sebastian Cossa, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Worcester:

Add Jared Brandt, D activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve

