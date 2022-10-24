ECHL Transactions - October 24
October 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 24, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Carter Shinkaruk, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jake Theut, G activated from reserve
Delete Filip Bratt, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Marcel Godbout, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Indy:
Add Zach Driscoll, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cam Gray, G released as EBUG
Iowa:
Add Conor O'Brien, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve
Delete C.J. Motte, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Delete Matthew Boucher, F loaned to Belleville
Newfoundland:
Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Toledo:
Delete Sebastian Cossa, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Worcester:
Add Jared Brandt, D activated from reserve
Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve
