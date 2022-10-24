Walleye Weekly No. 1: October 24, 2022

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

October 22 at Wheeling (5-3 win)

October 23 at Wheeling (4-2 win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

October 29 at Kalamazoo at 7 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Walleye Notes

Season is underway: The Walleye got its 13th season underway on Saturday night in Wheeling. Toledo fell behind 3-0 but battled back with five unanswered goals to take the season opening game 5-3. The Walleye started fast (two goals in the first 35 seconds) with three first period goals and added one in the third to pick up the Sunday win 4-2.

Season opener is behind us: Since the start of Walleye hockey in 2009, Toledo is 6-5-1 in season opening games. Saturday's win was just the second ever for the Walleye away from home with a near perfect 5-2-1 road record in season opening games. Toledo's 2-0-0 start is the third time in Walleye history that has happened joining the 2012-2013 and 2019-2020 teams.

Myer with a scoop and a score: Defenseman Gordi Myer pulled off the feat Saturday night in the second period when he went behind the net and picked the puck up on his stick and stuffed it in the net behind Wheeling goaltender Tommy Nappier. Current teammate Brandon Hawkins did the same move back in January.

An old friend awaits: Toledo has one game this week and that takes place in Kalamazoo. The Walleye and Wings each started in the ECHL in 2009 with Toledo holding a 67-47-15 record against Kalamazoo.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Gordi Myer (2 goals - 0 assist = 2 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (2-0-0, 2.50 GAA, .904 save %)

