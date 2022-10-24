Komets Host Savannah this Weekend

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets dropped both games during opening weekend, taking losses at Indy on Friday and home versus Cincinnati. The club looks to rebound as they welcome the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates for the first time with a pair of games this Friday starting at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Last week's results

Fri. 10/21 at Indy: FW 5 - IND 7 L

Sat.10/22 vs Cincinnati: FW 2 - CIN 7 L

About last week - Friday, the Komets traveled to Indy to open the season. The Fuel took an early penalty to put the Komets on the power play just 1:10 into the contest. Stefano Giliati set up Matt Alvaro for the first Komet goal of the season at 2:10. Indy's Alex Widman tied the game at 14:44. Drake Rymsha returned the lead to the Komets just thirty seconds later with assists credited to Tye Felhaber and defenseman Marcus McIvor. Indy tied the game 15 seconds later with a goal at 15:19. The Fuel added one more score to make it 3-2 after the first period. With Rymsha in the penalty box, the Fuel would add to their lead with a tally at 7:49 of the second period. Matt Boudens scored at 9:29 to pull the Komets within one heading into the third period. Indy netted three more goals in the final frame, while Tyler Busch and Marc-Antoine Pépin scored for the Komets to make the final score 7-5. The Komets went three of four on the power play, while being outshot 31 to 26. In his Komet debut, Ryan Fanti took the loss making 30 saves.

In a penalty-filled game on Saturday, the Komets fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones 7-2 at the Coliseum. Cincinnati's Matt Berry and Matt McLeod found the back of the net in the first period to stake the Cyclones to a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes of play. Captain Anthony Petruzzelli put the Komets on the board at 2:24 of the second period to cut the lead in half. Former Komet Justin Vaive knocked home his first goal of the season at 5:07 to push the lead back to two. In the third, the teams combined 21 minor penalties, two majors, and four misconducts. The Cyclones scored twice, and the Komets Stefano Giliati scored the club's first short-handed goal. Cincinnati collected 73 minutes in penalties, while Komets amassed 36. Cyclones goaltender Beck Warm turned away 39 shots in the win. Colton Point made 30 saves in the loss.

Komet streaks- Stefano Giliati has points and assists in two straight games.

Special K's- For the week, the Komets skated short-handed 13 times, giving up four goals. On the power play, the club was scored four times on 10 chances.

Komet leaders -

Points: Stefano Giliati, 3

Goals: Tyler Busch, Matt Alvaro, Matt Boudens, Marc-Antoine Pepin, Drake Rymsha, Anthony Petruzzelli, Stefano Giliati, 1

Assists: Tye Felhaber, Stefano Giliati, 2

Power Play Goals: Matt Alvaro, Matt Boudens, Anthony Petruzzelli, 1

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, 1

Game-Winning Goals:

Shots: Drake Rymsha, 11

PIM: Matt Alvaro, 12

Plus/Minus: Tyler Busch, Mark Rassell, +1

Home Points: Stefano Giliati, 2

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, Stefano Giliati, 1

Home Assists: Stefano Giliati, Josh Winquist, Marcus McIvor, Shawn Boudrias, 1

Road Points: Tye Felhaber, 2

Road Goals: Tyler Busch, Matt Alvaro, Matt Boudens, Marc-Antoine Pepin, Drake Rymsha, 1

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 2

Goaltenders

Appearances: 1, Ryan Fanti, Colton Point

Icing the puck - The Komets had seven different goal-scorers in the season's first two games. Stefano Giliati's assist Friday was his first point in the ECHL since 2009. Friday's loss was the most goals given up in a road opener since October 17, 1986, when the Komets lost to Indianapolis 7-6. The Komets have opened their season versus a team from Indianapolis 12 times. The first meeting was on November 11, 1958, at the Coliseum. Saturday was the first time the Komets played a team from Cincinnati in a home opener since October 26, 1957. The last time the Komets gave up seven goals in a home opener was October 9, 1996, in a shootout win versus the Chicago Wolves. The Komets are 39-26-0-6 all-time in season openers.

Cincinnati's 73 penalty minutes was the most by an opponent since February 26, 2022, when Iowa racked up 76 minutes in a 6-2 loss. The time of Saturday's game was 2:56, the longest since February 26, 2022, at Iowa (2:56). The Komets outshot their opponents 87-68 in the season's first two games. Marc-Antoine Pépin, Aiden Jamieson and Clark Hiebert all made their pro debut last weekend.

Upcoming Promotions

HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION FRIDAY OCTOBER 28th - The Komets will wear special Scooby-Doo jerseys that will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to SATC. Wear your Halloween Costume for an On-Ice Parade during the first intermission.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS SATURDAY OCTOBER 29th -- Bring new or gently used stuffed animals to the game to participate in our annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by OmniSource. When the Komets score their first goal of the game, throw them on the ice. All stuffed animals will be collected and donated to The Disorderly Bear Den to help kids and adults in need during the holiday season.

KIDS SEAT FREE NIGHT SATURDY OCTOBER 29th -- Kids Under-12 receive one FREE Ticket (any location) with the purchase of a Full Price Paid Adult Ticket. Limit One FREE Under-12 Ticket per Full Price Adult Ticket purchased. Adult full price ticket must be purchased to activate offer.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

