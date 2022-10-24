Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 2

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), kicked off their 25th season over the weekend in Coralville, IA and swept the Iowa Heartlanders, 6-2 on Friday and 6-4 on Saturday night. The Steelheads host the Utah Grizzlies this Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m. at the Idaho Central Arena.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Oct. 28 vs. Utah Grizzlies | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. Utah Grizzlies | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES (2-0-0-0)

Friday, Oct. 21 Idaho (6) at Iowa (2) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

The Steelheads scored three goals in the first period 4:40 apart from another starting with A.J. White 8:17 into the game. 35 seconds later Ryan Dmowski found the back of the net followed by Jade Miller at 12:57. Dmowski found the back of the net for his second of the game with 45 seconds remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play as the Steelheads took a 4-1 lead into the locker room after the first period. Iowa grabbed the only goal of the second period 1:47 in before the Steelheads tacked on a pair of goals in the third period for the 6-2 win.

Saturday, Oct. 22 Idaho (6) at Iowa (4) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

The Steelheads came out flying to begin the game scoring five goals in the first period taking a 5-1 lead into the locker room after 20 minutes of play. Iowa would grab the next three goals and were able to pull within one with just 1:17 remaining in regulation. With just 53 seconds left Jordan Kawaguchi fired at the empty-net to give Idaho the 6-4 victory.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#15 Ryan Dmowski notched his second career hat trick on Friday night, scoring once on the power-play, and leading the game with eight shots. He recorded two assists on Saturday to finish the series (3-2-5).

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce tallied three assists on Saturday night and finished the series with four assists.

#18 A.J. White scored the first goal of the game in each contest and finished the series (2-1-3).

#34 Colton Kehler scored two goals Saturday night after scoring on Friday.

#77 Jordan Kawaguchi went (2-1-3) Saturday night and tied for a game high with five shots.

NOTABLE NUGGETS

With his goal on Saturday night, A.J. White moved into fourth all-time for points in the ECHL era for a Steelheads career with (198).

Jade Miller scored on Friday night in his 100th pro game, his first with Idaho.

Zach Walker played in his 100th pro game, his 64th with Idaho Friday night.

Cody Haiskanen tallied two assists in his pro debut Friday night.

Newcomers Jordan Kawaguchi (2-1-3), Patrick Kudla (1-1-2), Cody Haiskanen (0-2-2), Owen Headrick (0-2-2), Janis Svanenbergs (0-2-2), and Jade Miller (1-0-1) all recorded a point.

Rémi Poirier made his pro debut Saturday night making 19 saves on 22 shots for the victory.

Six different skaters scored goals over the weekend while 13 recorded a point.

The Steelheads scored a power-play goal in each game (2-for-8) and finished (8-for-9) on the penalty-kill.

Idaho scored four goals in the first period Friday and five in the first frame on Saturday.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski / Colton Kehler (3)

Assists: Ty Pelton-Byce (4)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (5)

Plus/Minus: Darren Brady (+4)

PIMS: Zach Walker (7)

PPGs: Ryan Dmowski / Patrick Kudla (1)

SHGs: N/A

GWGs: Colton Kehler / Jade Miller (1)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (11)

Wins: Adam Scheel / Rémi Poirier (1)

GAA: Adam Scheel (2.00)

SV%: Adam Scheel (.931)

