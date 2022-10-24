Glads Weekly

DULUTH, Ga. - The Gladiators welcomed fans back to Gas South Arena last weekend for a trio of home games on home ice. After taking down the defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades on Opening Night, the Glads fell to Florida on Saturday and then to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday.

A Look Ahead: Atlanta travels down to Orlando to take on the Solar Bears (0-1-1-0) on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:00 PM after a full week of rest. The Gladiators were 4-1-1-0 against the Bears last season through six games. This season, the two clubs will tangle seven times, with four of those encounters coming at Amway Center in Orlando. The Solar Bears are still looking for their first win after a 5-2 loss on Saturday and a 2-1 overtime falter on Sunday to the Jacksonville Icemen. Forward Shawn Szydlowski is the only Solar Bear with multiple points so far through the first two games (1G-1A).

The next home game for the Gladiators comes on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:00 PM against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. TICKETS

Opening Night Win: Atlanta started the 2022-23 season with a 4-2 victory on home ice over Florida. The Glads scored three goals in the first period thanks to power-play tallies from Kaid Oliver and Reece Vitelli and an even-strength marker from Brandon Schultz. Gabe Guertler tipped in a Tim Davison shot in the second to extend Atlanta's lead. Mike Pelech and Derek Topatigh both finished with two assists and Guertler ended with a goal and an assist.

Saturday Spoiler: The Glads fell to the Blades on Saturday in a 5-3 decision. The script was flipped from Friday night's victory, with Florida jumping out to an early lead and scoring the game's first three goals. Mike Pelech and Tim Davison helped cut the visitor's lead to one in the second period with a pair of tallies, but Florida pulled away at the start of the third.

Historic Meeting: Sunday marked the first ever encounter between the Gladiators and the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Atlanta's new in-state rival controlled much of the game and led 4-0 until Paul McAvoy broke Darion Hanson's shutout bid to get the Gladiators on the board. Hanson finished with 46 saves on 47 shots for Savannah.

NOTEBOOK:

Veteran Mike Pelech now controlls sole possession of fifth place in all-time ECHL points with 614. Pelech is 21 points away from tying Trevor Jobe for fourth.

Rookie Reece Vitelli scored goals in each of his first two professional games. The 21-year-old is currently signed to an AHL contract with the Tucson Roadrunners.

Veteran Cody Sylvester reached 200 professional assists with a helper against Florida on Friday.

