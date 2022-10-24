Indy Signs Goaltender Zach Driscoll

October 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS- The Indy Fuel announced Monday they have signed goaltender Zach Driscoll.

Driscoll is coming off four games in the EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League) for the Glasgow Clan in Scotland. Prior to that he played three games for the Toledo Walleye and went 1-2, with a save percentage of .913. His first professional start and win was with Toledo and coincidentally against Indy on April 2, 2022. He made 38 saves in the Walleye's 4-3 victory against the Fuel.

The 5'11" goalie started 34 games for the University of North Dakota in the 2021-22 season, going 22-11-1 with a .908 save percentage while majoring in Operations and Supply Chain Management.

During the 2021-22 season, he had a nine game win streak from February 11 to March 12. His 757 saves that season were third among National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) goaltenders while his 22 wins were third in the league and fifth in the country. As a result, he helped UND to a Penrose Cup as NCHC regular-season champions.

Before that, Driscoll played three seasons (2018-19 through 2020-21) for the Bemidji State University Beavers, where he won 46 of 86 games played and won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year Award in 2020-21.

In 2017-18, he played one season in the USHL for the Omaha Lancers, where he posted a save percentage of .934 and helped his team to the playoffs. That year, Driscoll won the USA Hockey Junior Goalie of the Year Award.

The Apple Valley, Minnesota native also played one season for St. Cloud State University where he went 6-6-1. Because of his transfers during his time in the NCAA, he has the unique record of being the only men's collegiate goaltender in NCAA history to record a win against two teams that he played for.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.