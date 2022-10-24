Ontario Reign Assign Brett Kemp to Greenville
October 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that forward Brett Kemp has been assigned to the team from the Ontario Reign.
Kemp, 22, joins the Swamp Rabbits after spending 30 games with the club during the 2021-22 season and posting 37 points (17g, 20a) during his rookie campaign. In his appearances for Greenville, Kemp led all Swamp Rabbits rookies in points and ended the season as the team's third leading scorer and leader in plus-minus (+15).
The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native made a pair of appearances for the Reign during 2021-22 season recording an assist, his first AHL point, in a 6-2 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Swamp Rabbits continue the 2022-23 on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 with a pair of game against their in-state rivals, the South Carolina Stingrays. Both contests begin at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
