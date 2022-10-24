Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Begins 8 Game Road Trip Friday

Utah Grizzlies exchange congratulations after a win

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are on the road for 8 straight games, beginning with a 2-game series at Idaho on October 28-29. Last weekend the Grizzlies split a 2 game set against the Rapid City Rush, losing 5-3 last Friday in the season opener and winning 3-2 last Saturday Night.

Tarun Fizer scored a goal in all 3 shots he took in the 2 game weekend series vs Rapid City. Fizer's 3 goals are tied for the league lead.

Zach Tsekos scored a goal in each of his first 2 games. Ben Tardif has an assist in both games last weekend. Tardif, Andrew Nielsen and Cameron Wright each had 2 assists in the Rush series.

Lukas Parik made his Grizzlies debut in net on October 22nd and saved 25 of 27 against his former team to give Utah it's first win of the season. Trent Miner started the opener for Utah on October 21st and saved 21 of 25.

Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies will be on the road for 8 straight games and return to Maverik Center for 6 straight home games around the Thanksgiving holiday. Next homestand for Utah features a 3-game series vs Idaho on November 17-18, 20. Friday the 18th is Pooch on the Pond.

Player Trends

Tarun Fizer has a perfect shooting % through 3 games (3 for 3). Fizer's 3 goals are tied for the league lead.

Zach Tsekos has a goal in both regular season games.

Cameron Wright leads the team with 13 shots on goal. Wright had 5 shots on October 21 and 8 shots on October 22.

Ben Tardif has an assist in 2 straight games.

Games Last Week

Friday, October 21, 2022 - Rapid City 5 Utah 3 - Zach Tsekos, Dakota Raabe and Tarun Fizer each scored a goal for Utah. Utah outshot Rapid City 37 to 26. Rapid City was 1 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 4.

Saturday, October 22, 2022 - Rapid City 2 Utah 3 - Tarun Fizer had 2 goals. Zach Tsekos added a goal. Lukas Parik Saved 25 of 27 in his Grizzlies debut. Andrew Nielsen had 2 assists. Utah went 2 for 9 on the power play. Rapid City was 1 for 5.

Games This Week

October 28, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

October 29, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (13): Kyle Betts, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Neil Robinson, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Ben Tardif, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (9): Victor Bartley, Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 1-1

Home record: 1-1

Road record: 0-0. Utah was 19-14-2-1 on the road last season.

Win percentage: .500

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 2

Last 10: 1-1

Goals per game: 3.00 (Tied 18th) Goals for: 6

Goals against per game: 3.50 (Tied 12th) Goals Against: 7

Shots per game: 34.00 (Tied 7th)

Shots against per game: 26.50 (7th)

Power Play: 2 for 14 - 14.3 % (18th)

Penalty Kill: 6 for 8- 75.0 % (17th)

Penalty Minutes: 30. 15.00 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 0

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 1-0.

Opposition Scores First: 0-1

Record in One Goal Games: 1-0.

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer (3).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen, Ben Tardif, Cameron Wright (2).

Points: Fizer (3).

Plus/Minus: Many tied at +1.

PIM: Johnny Walker (9)

Power Play Points: Andrew Nielsen (2)

Power Play Goals: Fizer/Zach Tsekos (1)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (2).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (13).

Shooting Percentage: Tarun Fizer (3 for 3).

Game Winning Goals: Fizer (1)

Wins: Lukas Parik (1)

Save %: Parik (.926).

Goals Against Average: Parik (2.00)

