Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - October 24
October 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Oilers split opening weekend on home against Allen and on the road against Kansas City
OVERALL RECORD: 1-1-0-0
LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0
FAST FACTS
-Jackson Leef and Michael Farren lead Oilers with three assists
. Michael Farren is tied for the league-lead in rookie assists
. Jimmy Soper, Jackson Leef, Jack Doremus and Michael Farren are all on two-game point streaks
. Dylan Sadowy leads the Oilers in power-play and game-winning goals (1)
. Jimmy Soper has third-period goals in back-to-back games
. Jackson Leef and Jimmy Soper have back-to-back, multi-point games
TEAM TRENDS
. Tulsa has scored first in both games this season, both coming in the fourth minute of the first period
. The Oilers are 1-0-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal
. Tulsa is 1-0-0-0 at home
. The Oilers are 0-1-0-0 on the road
. Tulsa is 1-0-0-0 when out-shooting their opponent
. The Oilers are 0-1-0-0 when being out shot by their opponent
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, Oct. 21 - BOK Center - Allen Americans
- Oilers won 4-3
- Tulsa out shot Allen 30-21
- Jimmy Soper and Jackson Leef each finished with two points
- Four separate goal scorers - Evan Weinger (SD), Max Golod (ANA), Jimmy Soper and Dylan Sadowy
- Andrew Jarvis collected the first Oilers' fight of the season
- Tulsa went 1/5 on the power play. Allen went 1/6.
Saturday, Oct. 22 - Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City won 5-3
- The Mavericks out shot Tulsa 33-28
- The game was Kansas City's season and home opener
- Kansas City's Jeremy McKenna tallied a hat trick
- J.C. Campagna recorded his first goal as an Oiler
- Jimmy Soper and Jackson Leef recorded second-straight two-point games
- Michael Farren recorded the first multi-point game of his pro career, earning a two-game point streak
- Eric Dop made pro debut in second period, stopping 13 of 14 chances
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
- Friday, Oct. 28 - Wichita Thunder - INTRUST Bank Arena - 7:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 4- Jimmy Soper, Jackson Leef
GOALS: 2- Jimmy Soper
ASSISTS: 3 - Jackson Leef, Michael Farren
PLUS/MINUS: +3- Jackson Leef, Jimmy Soper, Andrew Jarvis
PIMS: 5 - Andrew Jarvis
PP GOALS: 1 - Dylan Sadowy
SH GOALS: Null
GW GOALS: 1- Dylan Sadowy
SHOTS: 8 - J.C. Campagna
WINS: 1 - Daniel Mannella
GAA: 2.37- Eric Dop
SAVE %: .929 - Eric Dop
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 1/8 (13%)
Last Week - 1/8
PENALTY KILL: Overall -7/10 (70%)
Last Week - 7/10 (70%)
