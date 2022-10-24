Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - October 24

Oilers split opening weekend on home against Allen and on the road against Kansas City

OVERALL RECORD: 1-1-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

FAST FACTS

-Jackson Leef and Michael Farren lead Oilers with three assists

. Michael Farren is tied for the league-lead in rookie assists

. Jimmy Soper, Jackson Leef, Jack Doremus and Michael Farren are all on two-game point streaks

. Dylan Sadowy leads the Oilers in power-play and game-winning goals (1)

. Jimmy Soper has third-period goals in back-to-back games

. Jackson Leef and Jimmy Soper have back-to-back, multi-point games

TEAM TRENDS

. Tulsa has scored first in both games this season, both coming in the fourth minute of the first period

. The Oilers are 1-0-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal

. Tulsa is 1-0-0-0 at home

. The Oilers are 0-1-0-0 on the road

. Tulsa is 1-0-0-0 when out-shooting their opponent

. The Oilers are 0-1-0-0 when being out shot by their opponent

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Oct. 21 - BOK Center - Allen Americans

- Oilers won 4-3

- Tulsa out shot Allen 30-21

- Jimmy Soper and Jackson Leef each finished with two points

- Four separate goal scorers - Evan Weinger (SD), Max Golod (ANA), Jimmy Soper and Dylan Sadowy

- Andrew Jarvis collected the first Oilers' fight of the season

- Tulsa went 1/5 on the power play. Allen went 1/6.

Saturday, Oct. 22 - Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks

- Kansas City won 5-3

- The Mavericks out shot Tulsa 33-28

- The game was Kansas City's season and home opener

- Kansas City's Jeremy McKenna tallied a hat trick

- J.C. Campagna recorded his first goal as an Oiler

- Jimmy Soper and Jackson Leef recorded second-straight two-point games

- Michael Farren recorded the first multi-point game of his pro career, earning a two-game point streak

- Eric Dop made pro debut in second period, stopping 13 of 14 chances

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

- Friday, Oct. 28 - Wichita Thunder - INTRUST Bank Arena - 7:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 4- Jimmy Soper, Jackson Leef

GOALS: 2- Jimmy Soper

ASSISTS: 3 - Jackson Leef, Michael Farren

PLUS/MINUS: +3- Jackson Leef, Jimmy Soper, Andrew Jarvis

PIMS: 5 - Andrew Jarvis

PP GOALS: 1 - Dylan Sadowy

SH GOALS: Null

GW GOALS: 1- Dylan Sadowy

SHOTS: 8 - J.C. Campagna

WINS: 1 - Daniel Mannella

GAA: 2.37- Eric Dop

SAVE %: .929 - Eric Dop

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 1/8 (13%)

Last Week - 1/8

PENALTY KILL: Overall -7/10 (70%)

Last Week - 7/10 (70%)

