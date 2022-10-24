Thunder Weekly, October 24 2022

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita opened up the season on Saturday night against Allen. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Saturday, Oct. 22

Allen at Wichita, 5-3 L recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, Oct. 28

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. QT Buy-In, Poster Schedule Giveaway, Scout Night. Buy Tickets HERE

Saturday, Oct. 29

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Wichita at Allen, 2:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 0-1-0-0

AWAY: 0-0-0-0

OVERALL: 0-1-0-0

Last 10: 0-1-0-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 0 points, .000 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stefan Fournier, Brayden Watts, Peter Bates, 1

Assists: Barret Kirwin, 2

Points: Several with 2

+/-: Several at +1

PIM: Jake Wahlin, 4

100 - Stefan Fournier made an immediate impact on Saturday night. He found Brayden Watts in the first period to tie the game at one. Late in the third, he scored his first goal of the season on the power play to cut the Allen lead to two. Fournier recorded his 90th ECHL goal, needing just 10 to reach the century mark.

WATTAGE - Brayden Watts scored the first goal of the 2022-23 season on Saturday night. He also added an assist, giving him 78 points during his Thunder career. He needs 12 points to reach 100 for his ECHL career.

HELPING HAND - Barret Kirwin tallied two helpers on Saturday night. The rookie forward from Barrie, Ontario had eight points in 24 games last season for South Carolina.

RIVALRY - When Wichita and Allen get together, there are usually a ton of penalty minutes. Despite plenty of new faces on each side, the teams combined for 42 penalty minutes and 12 power plays on Saturday. The Thunder went 2-for-7 on the man advantage while Allen was 2-for-5. Wichita plays Allen three times over the next four games.

THREE-IN-THREE - Wichita had a light schedule to open up the season, but that will change starting this weekend. For the next three weeks. The Thunder will play three games in three nights. Wichita hosts Tulsa on Friday night and then will travel to Allen on Saturday and Sunday. The Thunder will play 12 three-in-three's this season

THUNDERBOLTS... Evan Buitenhuis is nearing 7,000 minutes played in the ECHL as he sits at 6,979...Wichita is one of just four teams to only play one game this past weekend...

Wichita remains at home next Friday, October 28 at 7:05 p.m. as the Tulsa Oilers make their first trip of the season to INTRUST Bank Arena.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

