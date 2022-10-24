K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Play Three at Home this Week with Orange Ice Saturday

Kalamazoo looks to get hot out the gate & features three anticipated promotions in Education Day, Believe Night and Orange Ice.

OVERALL RECORD: 0-1-0-0

LAST WEEK: 0-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, play all three games at Wings Event Center this week. First, the K-Wings welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones at home on Wednesday, October 26. Next, the Iowa Heartlanders come to town on Friday, October 28. Finally, the Toledo Walleye travel in on Saturday, October 29.

Last week, the K-Wings went 0-1-0-0 (3-4).

Kalamazoo showed great poise in Joel Martin's head coaching debut at home versus Indy last Saturday night. The K-Wings opened the season with a power play goal in the first period, but Indy responded with four straight on the power play before the third. Kalamazoo never hung its head and continued to work, cutting Indy's lead to two twice, and finished the game outshooting its opponent 34-24.

Wednesday's Education Day morning tilt marks the first time in ECHL history that two head coaches of color will face each other (Joel Martin - Kalamazoo, Jason Payne - Cincinnati).

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

All three Kalamazoo's' games this week are at Wings Event Center.

Wednesday, October 26 versus Cincinnati is the 'Education Day' game at Wings Event Center. That means it's time to set your alarm for an early wake-up call and get ready for a LOUD morning of hockey, education and fun. Puck drop is at 10:30 a.m., and the first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings clear bag!

Friday, October 28 versus Iowa is 'Believe Night' at Wings Event Center. So, bust out your favorite pair of khakis, a nice sweater and don that signature stash, because it's time to pay homage to the greatest coach to ever walk the pitch, Ted Lasso. It's also our first $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs from 6pm to 8pm) and specialty jersey auction of the season. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Saturday, October 29 versus Toledo at Wings Event Center is 'Orange Ice,' and it's back just in time for Halloween. Plus, things are going to get a little strange for 'Stranger Wings Night.' Come witness the Event Center transform into something even Joyce would be proud of, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a 'Stranger Wings' snapback hat. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

RESULTS

Saturday, Oct. 22 - Indy 5, Kalamazoo 3 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> Matheson Iacopelli (1) opened the scoring with a goal at the 5:06 mark of the first period on a 5-on-3 power play advantage for the K-Wings. Mason McCarty (1) and Justin Murray (1) assisted on the goal. Indy then scored the next four goals on the power play to make it a 4-1 game heading into the third period. Logan Lambdin (1) then gave Kalamazoo life early in the third with a goal, as he and Chad Nychuk (1) hooked up masterfully to draw the K-Wings to within two. The assist goes into the books as Nychuk's first professional point. Indy added another goal just over six minutes later. Kalamazoo then went back to work on the power play. And with the net empty, Iacopelli (2) lit the lamp to pull the K-Wings back to within two. Murray (2) and McCarty (2) assisted on the 6-on-3 goal. Trevor Gorsuch (0-1-0-0) made seven saves in the loss. Hunter Vorva made his K-Wings and ECHL debut in relief and stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced. In the end, Kalamazoo was 2 for 8 on the power play and outshot Indy 34-24.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Cincinnati versus Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EDT - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Oct. 28 - Iowa versus Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EDT - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Toledo versus Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EDT - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Oct. 19 - Goaltender Hunter Vorva was signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC)

FAST FACTS

- Forward Justin Taylor (237) is just two goals shy of tying Kevin Shamehorn and Mike Wanchuk (239) for most career goals in franchise history

- Goaltender Hunter Vorva made his hometown debut on Saturday versus Indy and stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced in relief

- Defenseman Chad Nychuk notched his first career point on Saturday versus Indy, assisting on Logan Lambdin's third period goal

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 2 - Matheson Iacopelli, Mason McCarty, Justin Murray

GOAL: 2 - Matheson Iacopelli

ASSISTS: 2 - Mason McCarty, Justin Murray

PLUS/MINUS: +1 - Logan Lambdin, Mason McCarty, Chad Nychuk, Collin Saccoman, Brandon Saigeon

PIMS: 4 - Justin Murray

PP GOALS: 2 - Matheson Iacopelli

SH GOALS: 0

GW GOALS: 0

SHOTS: 5 - Max Humitz, Mason McCarty

WINS: 0

GAA: 1.85 - Hunter Vorva

SAVE %: .923 - Hunter Vorva

* Currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** Currently with Columbus (NHL)

*** Currently with Iowa (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/8 (25%)

This Season - 2/8 (25%)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 2/6 (33.3%)

This Season - 2/6 (33.3%)

