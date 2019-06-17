Worcester Railers Re-Sign Barry Almeida for 2019-20 Season

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRusell18) officially announced today that the club has signed forward Barry Almeida (@BarryAlmeida9) to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 30-year-old returns to Worcester after finishing second on the club in goals (22), assists (30), and points (52) in 72 games. Barry led the team with 14 multi-point games.

The 5-foot-8, 180lb forward from Springfield, MA is entering his eighth professional season. Barry was a member of the 2013 Reading Royals Kelly Cup Championship team and appeared in 15 playoff games, recording six points (4-2-6). He has a career total of 379 games played in the ECHL (125-157-282, 263 PIM), with a career high of 29 goals with the Utah Grizzlies in 2015-16. Before turning pro, Almeida played four seasons with the Boston College Eagles, winning two national championships in 2010 and 2012. He was a USHL Clark Cup Champion with the Omaha Lancers in 2008.

Almeida is the Railers franchise leader in games played (140), goals (44), assists (69), and points (113).

"We are excited to have Barry back for our third season as he brings a ton of skill and experience to our lineup." said Russell. "Barry has a proven track record and brings a lot of leadership which will help with our younger guys."

In addition, Derek Army will join General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell for his second season behind the bench as assistant coach. The North Kingston, RI native played 4 years professionally in the ECHL and AHL and was named to the 2014-15 ECHL All-Rookie Team while playing for the Wheeling Nailers.

