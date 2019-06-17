ECHL Awards WTOL's Jordan Strack

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Jordan Strack of WTOL TV in Toledo, Ohio has been selected as the 2018-19 recipient of the ECHL Outstanding Media Award.

The award is determined in a vote of league media members, media relations directors and broadcasters.

"I am truly humbled and honored to win this incredible award. I fell in love with the sport of hockey because of the ECHL," Strack said. "At 6-years-old, my dad and I had season tickets to watch the Toledo Storm at the old Sports Arena. When they won the Riley Cup in 1993, we all ran on the ice and celebrated with the team. It was one of the coolest memories of my childhood. I remember sitting in the stands and announcing the games from the seats. Toledo is an absolutely incredible hockey town. The passion this city has for the Walleye is remarkable. At WTOL, we recognize the love this city has for the franchise and our coverage hopefully reflects that. Thank you again to everyone from the ECHL for this amazing honor."

Strack is the Sports Director at WTOL 11 and has been with the station since November 2008. He grew up in Northwest Ohio, attended Maumee High School and has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Bowling Green State University. Strack lives with his daughter Kennedy and their two dogs.

ECHL Outstanding Media Award Winners

2018-19 Jordan Strack, WTOL TV

2017-18 Bill Ballou, The (Worcester) Telegram & Gazette

2016-17 Doyle Woody, Alaska Dispatch News

2015-16 Mark Monroe, The Toledo Blade

2014-15 Blake Sebring, The (Fort Wayne) News-Sentinel

2013-14 Doyle Woody, Anchorage Daily News

2012-13 Andrew Miller, The (Charleston) Post & Courier

2011-12 Christine Troyke, Gwinnett Daily Post

2010-11 Pam Shebest, Kalamazoo Gazette

2009-10 Doyle Woody, Anchorage Daily News

2008-09 Mike Griffith, Bakersfield Californian

2007-08 Cleve Dheensaw, Victoria Times-Colonist and Doyle Woody, Anchorage Daily News

2006-07 Scott Linesburgh, Stockton Record

2005-06 Matt Nevala, Anchorage Daily News

2004-05 Mike Mastovich, The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat

2003-04 Len Bardsley, The Times of Trenton

2002-03 Dave Eminian, Peoria Journal-Star

