Icemen Announce 2019 Season-Ending Roster

JACKSONVILLE, FL Â– The Jacksonville Icemen announced Monday their season-ending roster. The list of 19 players is comprised of six defensemen and 13 forwards. This is the second of a several-step process in which ECHL teams use to reserve the rights to ECHL contracted players for the 2019-20 season. Players under an AHL contract are not eligible to be added to this list. The Icemen have placed the following players on the season-ending roster:

Defensemen (6)

Dajon Mingo

Jack Glover

Hayden Shaw

Kayle Doetzel

Kyle Shapiro

Scott Dornbrock

Forwards (13)

Garrett Ladd

Cody Fowlie

Christophe Lalancette

Garet Hunt

Cameron Critchlow

Jake Randolph

Kris Newbury

Eli Lichtenwald

Everett Clark

Colten Veloso

Shane Walsh

Jackob Reichert

Matt Pohlkamp

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than June 30. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2019-20 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 16 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 16. After July 16, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by Aug. 1, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. to view the complete 2019-20 schedule CLICK HERE

