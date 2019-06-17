Several Icemen Staff Members Named Finalists for ECHL Awards

June 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL Â– The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose are pleased to announce that several front office staff members have been named finalists for ECHL awards.

Executive Vice President Scott Einhorn has been named a finalist for the ECHL Executive of the Year.

Director of Group Sales Luke Nicholas has been named a finalist for ECHL Ticket Executive of the Year, while Senior Account Executive Trent Blair has been named a finalist for Rookie Ticket Executive of the Year.

The winners of each award category will be revealed at the 2018 ECHL Hockey Sumer Meetings presented by Fevo. The meetings will take place in Las Vegas from June 17-21. An official release of all the league award winners will be announced during the next few weeks.

The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. to view the complete 2019-20 schedule CLICK HERE

2019-2020 Ticket Packages on Sale Now! Full and partial ticket plans for the 2019-2020 season are currently on sale. These flexible ticket packages include several benefits and saves you money from the box office pricing. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.