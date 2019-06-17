Several Icemen Staff Members Named Finalists for ECHL Awards
June 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL Â– The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose are pleased to announce that several front office staff members have been named finalists for ECHL awards.
Executive Vice President Scott Einhorn has been named a finalist for the ECHL Executive of the Year.
Director of Group Sales Luke Nicholas has been named a finalist for ECHL Ticket Executive of the Year, while Senior Account Executive Trent Blair has been named a finalist for Rookie Ticket Executive of the Year.
The winners of each award category will be revealed at the 2018 ECHL Hockey Sumer Meetings presented by Fevo. The meetings will take place in Las Vegas from June 17-21. An official release of all the league award winners will be announced during the next few weeks.
The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. to view the complete 2019-20 schedule CLICK HERE
