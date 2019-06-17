Cyclones Announce Season-Ending Roster

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced their 2019 Season-Ending Roster. The full 13-man list can be found below.

2019 Cincinnati Cyclones Season-Ending Roster:

Forwards (9)-Shaw Boomhower, Brendan Harms, Ben Johnson, Mike Marnell, Nate Mitton, Jesse Schultz, Brady Vail, Justin Vaive, Dylan Walchuk

Defensemen (3)-Andrew DeBrincat, Kurt Gosselin, Mitch Jones

Goaltender (1)-Ty Rimmer

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players, and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than June 30. Of those eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2019-20 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded, and teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 16, at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary, or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 16. After July 16, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights, and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering team must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights, and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA). The team with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 1, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Additionally, Cincinnati completed their final two Future Considerations trades, acquiring the rights to forward Dylan Walchuk from the Adirondack Thunder to complete the deal for defenseman Andrew Tessier from October 23, and have sent the rights to defenseman Justin Lemcke to the Maine Mariners, finishing the trade for defenseman Mitch Jones from September 27. Walchuk skated in 45 games with the Thunder and Jacksonville IceMen this season, accounting for 14 goals and 10 assists. He also appeared in three games with KRS-ORG Beijing of the VHL in Europe.

