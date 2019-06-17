ECHL Announces Season-Ending Rosters

June 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the Season-Ending Rosters as submitted by each of its Member Teams.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than June 30. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2019-20 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 16 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 16. After July 16, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by Aug. 1, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Adirondack Thunder - Alex Sakellaropoulos, Desmond Bergin, Kelly Summers, Blake Thompson, Matias Cleland, Andrew Tessier, Jake Linhart, Michael Sdao, Sean Federow, Jordan McNaughton, Shane Conacher, Alexandre Carrier, Ryan Walker, Cullen Bradshaw, James Henry, Matt Salhany, Peter MacArthur, Mike Szmatula and Conor Riley

Allen Americans - Alex Breton, Ben Owen, Josh Atkinson, Dalton Thrower, Mike Gunn, Zach Pochiro, Braylon Shmyr, Riley Bourbonnais, Spencer Asuchak, Jacob Doty and Chad Butcher

Atlanta Gladiators - Sean Bonar, Michael Bitzer, Colton Phinney, Kevin Montgomery, Jack Stander, Zachary Malatesta, Vytal Cote, John Furgele, Kyle Chatham, Jake Flegel, Avery Peterson, Brady Fleurent, Nolan LaPorte, Nick Bligh, Justin MacDonald and Derek Nesbitt

Brampton Beast - Jake Ringuette, Jonathan Racine, Jordan Henry, Austin McEneny, Mike Folkes, Chase Golightly, Matt Petgrave, Mathieu Gagnon, Nathan Todd, David Vallorani, Anthony Beauregard, Bo Pieper, David Pacan, Dan Leavens, Jackson Leef, Artur Tyanulin, Erik Bradford, Brandon Marino, Brandon MacLean and Chris Leveille

Cincinnati Cyclones - Ty Rimmer, Mitch Jones, Andrew DeBrincat, Kurt Gosselin, Nate Mitton, Ben Johnson, Jesse Schultz, Justin Vaive, Brady Vail, Shaw Boomhower, Mike Marnell, Brendan Harms and Dylan Walchuk

Florida Everblades - Matt Finn, Ben Masella, Logan Roe, Riley Weselowski, Derek Sheppard, Jordon Southorn, Michael Neville, Justin Auger, Sam Warning, John McCarron, Mitch Vandergunst, Alex Tonge, Grant Arnold, Tommy Thompson, Joe Cox, Blake Winiecki, Nathan Perkovich, Nick Moutrey, Philippe Hudon and David Friedmann

Fort Wayne Komets - Chase Stewart, Ryan Lowney, Jason Binkley, Josh Elmes, Jake Kamrass, Brady Shaw, J.C. Campagna, Anthony Nellis, Anthony Petruzzelli and Kyle Hope

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Kyle Hayton, Clint Lewis, Luke Ripley, Jake Bolton, Chad Duchesne, J.C. Brassard, Adam Larkin, Trevor Owens, Kamerin Nault, Daniel Perez, Stephen Pierog, Dylan Vander Esch, Mike Pelech, Zach Franko, Tyler Bird, Thomas Ebbing, Johno May, Travis Howe, Mason Baptista and Roman Ammirato

Idaho Steelheads - Ryan Faragher, Tomas Sholl, Eric Sweetman, Jeff King, Keegan Kanzig, Brady Norrish, Charlie Dodero, Colton Saucerman, Kale Kessy, A.J. White, Connor Chatham, Will Merchant, Mitch Moroz, Steve McParland, Kyle Schempp, Alexander Dahl, Reid Petryk, Tony Cameranesi and Marco Roy

Indy Fuel - Gordon Defiel, Chase Marchand, Samuel Thibault, Zach Miskovic, Alex Brooks, Eric Schurhamer, Braden Hellems, Dmitri Osipov, Louis Belisle, Reggie Traccitto, Josh Shalla, Logan Nelson, Matt Rupert, Woody Hudson, Jack Ramsey, Anthony Collins, Ryan Rupert, Mathew Thompson, Olivier Labelle and Jordy Stallard

Jacksonville Icemen - Dajon Mingo, Jack Glover, Hayden Shaw, Kayle Doetzel, Kyle Shapiro, Scott Dornbrock, Garrett Ladd, Cody Fowlie, Christophe Lalancette, Garet Hunt, Cameron Critchlow, Jake Randolph, Wacey Rabbit, Eli Lichtenwald, Everett Clark, Jakob Reichert, Matt Pohlkamp, Colten Veloso and Shane Walsh

Kalamazoo Wings - Jake Hildebrand, Brandon Lubin, Ben Wilson, Alexander Mikulovich, Kyle Bushee, Chase Van Allen, Eric Kattelus, Matt Joyaux, Tyler Ganly, Aaron Hyman, Jimmy Mullin, Chad McDonald, Tanner Sorenson, Chris Collins, Luke Sandler, Kyle Blaney, Zach Diamantoni, Dominic Zombo, Zach Saar and Justin Taylor

Kansas City Mavericks - Nikolas Koberstein, Brayden Sherbinin, Jordan Klimek, Riley Sweeney, Nate Widman, Cliff Watson, Brett Beauvais, Neal Goff, Darian Dziurzynski, Loren Ulett, Jared VanWormer, Greg Betzold, Mike Panowyk, Corey Durocher, Rocco Carzo, Mark Cooper, C.J. Eick, Dave Dziurzynski, Zeb Knutson and Andrew Radjenovic

Maine Mariners - Francois Brassard, Connor LaCouvee, Zach Tolkinen, Jon Jutzi, Josh Couturier, Garrett Cecere, Derek Pratt, Johnny Coughlin, Scott Savage, Richie Boyd, Ryan Ferrill, Dwyer Tschantz, Terrence Wallin, Greg Chase, Dillan Fox, Alex Kile, Michael McNicholas, Nick Master, Taylor Cammarata and Corey Kalk

Newfoundland Growlers - Eric Levine, Michael Garteig, Mario Culina, Kyle Cumiskey, Adam Pardy, Garrett Johnston, Kristians Rubins, Evan Neugold, James Melindy, Ilya Nekolenko, Marcus Power, Todd Skirving, Semyon Babintsev and Maxim Mizyurin

Norfolk Admirals - Jeremy Brodeur, Ty Reichenbach, Cody Smith, Brandon Rumble, Alex Jaeckle, Don Olivieri, Eric Roy, Mitch Hall, Connor Hurley, Conor O'Neil, Luke Nogard, Ben Duffy, Christian Horn, Domenic Alberga, Shane Eiserman, Jake Wood, Matt McMorrow, Alex Rodriguez, Brant Sherwood and Charlie O'Connor

Orlando Solar Bears - Corbin Boes, Clint Windsor, Kevin Lohan, Rob Mann, Mike Monfredo, Alexander Kuqali, Akim Aliu, Nolan Valleau, Ryan Obuchowski, Chris LeBlanc, Mathieu Foget, Tayler Thompson, Dylan Fitze, Brent Pedersen, Trevor Olson, Jackson Playfair, Hunter Fejes, Ivan Kosorenkov and Ryan Lough

Rapid City Rush - Brad Barone, Tyler Parks, Adam Carlson, Brandon Fehd, Myles McGurty, Dylan Quaile, Blake Heinrich, Chris Leibinger, Richard Coyne, Rob Hamilton, Alex Rauter, Mason McCarty, Justin Faryna, Taylor Crunk, Cedric Montminy, Jack Riley, Dexter Dancs, Liam Bilton, Tyler Poulsen and Alec Baer

Reading Royals - Andrew D'Agostini, Joe Houk, Sam Becker, Charlie Vasaturo, Vinny Muto, Jimmy Mazza, Travis Armstrong, Trevor Gooch, Corey Mackin, Tyler Brown, Kevin Goumas, Alex Roos, Frank DiChiara, Brayden Low, Josh MacDonald, Chris McCarthy, Steven Swavely, Adam Schmidt and Adam Marsh

South Carolina Stingrays - Cameron Heath, Matthew Nuttle, Tim Davison, Joey Leach, Ryker Killins, Steven Johnson, Kevin McKernan, Miles Liberati, Chris Leone, Chase Harrison, Marcus Perrier, Cameron Askew, Jonathan Charbonneau, Josh Gratton, Pat Megannety, Stephane Legault, Patrick Gaul, Tad Kozun, Andrew Cherniwchan and Tim Harrison

Toledo Walleye - Brenden Kotyk, Ben Danford, Matt Register, Kevin Tansey, Greg Wolfe, Shane Berschbach, Chris Crane, Ben Storm, Tyler Spezia, A.J. Jenks, Justin Kea, Hunter Smith and T.J. Hensick

Tulsa Oilers - Devin Williams, Ian Keserich, Adam Phillips, Mike McKee, John Teets, Steven Kaunisto, Eric Drapluk, Cam Knight, Scott Henegar, Alex Globke, Peter Sivak, Alex Kromm, Ian McNulty, Tommy Mele, Ryan Tesink, Adam Pleskach and Chris Francis

Utah Grizzlies - Alex Leclerc, Gabriel Verpaelst, Gage Ausmus, Taylor Richart, Teigan Zahn, Ryan Walters, Mitch Maxwell, Austin Carroll, Michael Economos, Jake Marchment, Jack Walker and Matt Berry

Wheeling Nailers - Matt O'Connor, Jordan Ruby, Craig Skudalski, Dan Fick, Robbie Hall, Aaron Titcomb, Jake Schultz, Cedric Lacroix, Alec Butcher, Zac Lynch, Mike Fazio, Yushiroh Hirano, Brad Drobot, Winston Day Chief, Lucas Kohls, Michael Phillips, Mark Petaccio, Nick Saracino and Wade Murphy

Wichita Thunder - Nolan DeJong, Dillon Donnelly, Keoni Texeira, Dylan Labbe, Tyler Elbrecht, Lane Bauer, Ralph Cuddemi, Steven Iacobellis, Quentin Shore, Mark MacMillan, Stefan Fournier, Dyson Stevenson, Jakob Stukel, Pierre-Cedric Labrie, Calder Brooks, Spencer Dorowicz and Hayden Hodgson

Worcester Railers - Blake Wojtala, Evan Buitenhuis, Connor Doherty, Robert Powers, Kyle McKenzie, Tommy Panico, Alexis Vanier, Ivan Chukarov, Nick Sorkin, Barry Almeida, Drew Callin, Dylan Willick, Bo Brauer, Tommy Kelley, Matt Schmalz, Tyler Barnes and Ross Olsson

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.