Thunder Trade Walchuk to Cyclones

June 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced that they have traded forward Dylan Walchuk to the Cincinnati Cyclones. This completes the future considerations portion of the trade that sent Andrew Tessier to the Thunder on October 23rd, 2018.

Walchuk, 27, tallied 24 points in 41 games (14 goals, 10 assists) last season with Adirondack after being acquired from Jacksonville in mid-December, where he skated in four games. This past season was the McBride, BC native's first full season in the ECHL, previously playing overseas in Denmark and in the VHL (Supreme Hockey League).

