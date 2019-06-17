Nailers Announce Season-Ending Roster

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their Season-Ending Roster for the Summer of 2019. The roster consists of 19 players.

The Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players, but cannot include players who did not sign an ECHL contract during the 2018-19 season. From this list, teams are entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight players, by extending a qualifying offer to them by June 30th. No more than four of the eight can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games), players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded, and if a player signs a contract prior to June 30th, that team does not have to extend a qualifying offer to said player. If a player does receive a qualifying offer, that offer remains open for acceptance until August 1st.

Teams are now allowed to begin signing players for the 2019-20 season. Each signing must be approved by the ECHL, and will be announced by each respective club, following the approval of the transaction.

The Wheeling Nailers Season-Ending Roster consists of the following players:

F Alec Butcher

F Winston Day Chief

F Brad Drobot

F Mike Fazio

D Dan Fick

D Robbie Hall

F Yushiroh Hirano

F Lucas Kohls

F Cedric Lacroix

F Zac Lynch

F Wade Murphy

G Matt O'Connor

F Mark Petaccio

F Michael Phillips

G Jordan Ruby

F Nick Saracino

D Jake Schultz

D Craig Skudalski

D Aaron Titcomb

