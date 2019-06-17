Everblades Announce 2019-20 Schedule
June 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, in conjunction with the ECHL, have released their regular season schedule for the 2019-20 season.
The Everblades open their 22nd ECHL campaign on the road against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, Oct. 11, the first of a two-game series against the Admirals. Florida returns home the following week for its home opener, hosting Norfolk on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
For the full Florida Everblades schedule, click here. As a note, all game dates and times are subject to change. Home games are listed in bold. Weekday home games start at 7:30 p.m., while Saturday home games start at 7 p.m.
October (5 GMS - 2H/3A)
Friday, Oct. 11 at Norfolk Admirals
Saturday, Oct. 12 at Norfolk Admirals
Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Norfolk Admirals
Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Orlando Solar Bears
Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Cincinnati Cyclones
November (13 GMS - 6H/7A)
Friday, Nov. 1 at Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Nov. 2 at Toledo Walleye
Wednesday, Nov. 6 vs. Orlando Solar Bears
Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Orlando Solar Bears
Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Wednesday, Nov. 13 vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Thursday, Nov. 14 at Orlando Solar Bears
Saturday, Nov. 16 at Atlanta Gladiators
Friday, Nov. 22 vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Utah Grizzlies
Friday, Nov. 29 at Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Nov. 30 at Utah Grizzlies
December (11 GMS - 9H/2A)
Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Jacksonville Icemen
Friday, Dec. 6 vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Jacksonville Icemen
Friday, Dec. 13 vs. Kansas City Mavericks
Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks
Wednesday, Dec. 18 vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Friday, Dec. 20 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Orlando Solar Bears
January (13 GMS - 4H/9A)
Friday, Jan. 3 at South Carolina Stingrays
Saturday, Jan. 4 at South Carolina Stingrays
Sunday, Jan. 5 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Tuesday, Jan. 7 vs. Brampton Beast
Friday, Jan. 10 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Saturday, Jan. 11 at South Carolina Stingrays
Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Kalamazoo Wings
Thursday, Jan. 16 at Indy Fuel
Saturday, Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo Wings
Friday, Jan. 24 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Wednesday, Jan. 29 vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Jan. 31 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits
February (14 GMS - 10 H/4A)
Saturday, Feb. 1 at South Carolina Stingrays
Wednesday, Feb. 5 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Friday, Feb. 7 vs. Orlando Solar Bears
Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Atlanta Gladiators
Thursday, Feb. 13 at Orlando Solar Bears
Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs. Orlando Solar Bears
Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Norfolk Admirals
Sunday, Feb. 23 at Jacksonville Icemen
Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Newfoundland Growlers
Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Jacksonville Icemen
March (13 GMS - 4H/9A)
Wednesday, March 4 vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Friday, March 6 at Jacksonville Icemen
Saturday, March 7 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Tuesday, March 10 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Thursday, March 12 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Friday, March 13 at Jacksonville Icemen
Saturday, March 14 at Orlando Solar Bears
Wednesday, March 18 vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Friday, March 20 at Orlando Solar Bears
Saturday, March 21 vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Friday, March 27 at Orlando Solar Bears
Saturday, March 28 at South Carolina Stingrays
Sunday, March 29 at South Carolina Stingrays
April (3 GMS - 1H/2A)
Wednesday, April 1 at Atlanta Gladiators
Friday, April 3 at Orlando Solar Bears
Saturday, April 4 vs. Orlando Solar Bears
Though a bulk of the 'Blades 72 regular season games will come against foes from the South Division, Florida will see 15 of the ECHL's 26 teams during the 2019-20 season. The Everblades will make their first-ever trip to Utah during Thanksgiving week to battle the Grizzlies in a three-game series. Florida is also set to face five of the six teams from the Central Division, including two separate road trips to the Midwest.
Ten different opponents will pay a visit to Hertz Arena this coming season. Highlighting that home slate is the first-ever two-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks, which visited Estero for the first time in the 2016-17 season for a single game. The Everblades will also host the Newfoundland Growlers, the defending Kelly Cup Champions, for one game in February, a rematch of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final.
A majority of Florida's home contests fall on either Friday or Saturday nights this coming season. The Everblades play 10 tilts on Friday and 16 contests on Saturday. Florida will also play eight Wednesday home games and two Tuesday home affairs. Almost two-thirds of the Everblades' 36 home games will fall from December through February.
A rivalry that came into its own this past season, Florida and Jacksonville will meet 13 times total this year, eight of which will take place in Estero. The Everblades will see Orlando, their other in-state rival, on seven occasions at Hertz Arena, a series that also includes six contests in Orlando at the Amway Center. Orlando and Jacksonville will be Florida's most frequent opponents in the 2019-20 season, with 13 total games against each team.
