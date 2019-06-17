Everblades Announce 2019-20 Schedule

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, in conjunction with the ECHL, have released their regular season schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The Everblades open their 22nd ECHL campaign on the road against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, Oct. 11, the first of a two-game series against the Admirals. Florida returns home the following week for its home opener, hosting Norfolk on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

For the full Florida Everblades schedule, click here. As a note, all game dates and times are subject to change. Home games are listed in bold. Weekday home games start at 7:30 p.m., while Saturday home games start at 7 p.m.

October (5 GMS - 2H/3A)

Friday, Oct. 11 at Norfolk Admirals

Saturday, Oct. 12 at Norfolk Admirals

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Norfolk Admirals

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Cincinnati Cyclones

November (13 GMS - 6H/7A)

Friday, Nov. 1 at Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Nov. 2 at Toledo Walleye

Wednesday, Nov. 6 vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, Nov. 13 vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Thursday, Nov. 14 at Orlando Solar Bears

Saturday, Nov. 16 at Atlanta Gladiators

Friday, Nov. 22 vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Utah Grizzlies

Friday, Nov. 29 at Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Nov. 30 at Utah Grizzlies

December (11 GMS - 9H/2A)

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, Dec. 6 vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, Dec. 13 vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Wednesday, Dec. 18 vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Friday, Dec. 20 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Orlando Solar Bears

January (13 GMS - 4H/9A)

Friday, Jan. 3 at South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, Jan. 4 at South Carolina Stingrays

Sunday, Jan. 5 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Tuesday, Jan. 7 vs. Brampton Beast

Friday, Jan. 10 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Saturday, Jan. 11 at South Carolina Stingrays

Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Kalamazoo Wings

Thursday, Jan. 16 at Indy Fuel

Saturday, Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo Wings

Friday, Jan. 24 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, Jan. 29 vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Jan. 31 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

February (14 GMS - 10 H/4A)

Saturday, Feb. 1 at South Carolina Stingrays

Wednesday, Feb. 5 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Friday, Feb. 7 vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Atlanta Gladiators

Thursday, Feb. 13 at Orlando Solar Bears

Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Norfolk Admirals

Sunday, Feb. 23 at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Newfoundland Growlers

Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Jacksonville Icemen

March (13 GMS - 4H/9A)

Wednesday, March 4 vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, March 6 at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, March 7 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Tuesday, March 10 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Thursday, March 12 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Friday, March 13 at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, March 14 at Orlando Solar Bears

Wednesday, March 18 vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, March 20 at Orlando Solar Bears

Saturday, March 21 vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, March 27 at Orlando Solar Bears

Saturday, March 28 at South Carolina Stingrays

Sunday, March 29 at South Carolina Stingrays

April (3 GMS - 1H/2A)

Wednesday, April 1 at Atlanta Gladiators

Friday, April 3 at Orlando Solar Bears

Saturday, April 4 vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Though a bulk of the 'Blades 72 regular season games will come against foes from the South Division, Florida will see 15 of the ECHL's 26 teams during the 2019-20 season. The Everblades will make their first-ever trip to Utah during Thanksgiving week to battle the Grizzlies in a three-game series. Florida is also set to face five of the six teams from the Central Division, including two separate road trips to the Midwest.

Ten different opponents will pay a visit to Hertz Arena this coming season. Highlighting that home slate is the first-ever two-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks, which visited Estero for the first time in the 2016-17 season for a single game. The Everblades will also host the Newfoundland Growlers, the defending Kelly Cup Champions, for one game in February, a rematch of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final.

A majority of Florida's home contests fall on either Friday or Saturday nights this coming season. The Everblades play 10 tilts on Friday and 16 contests on Saturday. Florida will also play eight Wednesday home games and two Tuesday home affairs. Almost two-thirds of the Everblades' 36 home games will fall from December through February.

A rivalry that came into its own this past season, Florida and Jacksonville will meet 13 times total this year, eight of which will take place in Estero. The Everblades will see Orlando, their other in-state rival, on seven occasions at Hertz Arena, a series that also includes six contests in Orlando at the Amway Center. Orlando and Jacksonville will be Florida's most frequent opponents in the 2019-20 season, with 13 total games against each team.

-

