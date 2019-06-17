Mavericks Extend NHL Affiliation with Calgary Flames for 2019-20

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has agreed to extend their National Hockey League affiliation with the Calgary Flames organization. The Mavericks will continue to be the Flames' ECHL affiliate through the 2019-20 season. The Mavericks will also serve as the "AA" affiliate of the Flames American Hockey League affiliate, the Stockton Heat.

"The Calgary Flames and the Stockton Heat are pleased to continue our affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks," said Calgary Flames assistant general manager Brad Pascall. "Kansas City is a first class franchise with quality ownership and management and they share the same principles and objectives for player development as our organization."

This will be the third season of the affiliation between Calgary, Stockton and Kansas City.

"We are very excited to continue our relationship with a world class organization in the Calgary Flames," said Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen, "We look forward to building upon the success we had with Calgary and Stockton these last two seasons."

A total of seven players spent time with both the Mavericks and the Heat at the AHL level. Forwards Jordan Ernst, Jared VanWormer, Mike McMurtry, Zach Fischer, defensemen Cliff Watson, Willie Raskob and goaltender Nick Schneider played in at least one game for both teams during the 2018-19 season.

"Kansas City continues to provide an excellent opportunity for our affiliated players to compete for a first-class organization," said Stockton Heat Head Coach Cail MacLean, "We are excited to continue our affiliation and build on our partnership."

The Flames are now the longest tenured NHL affiliate in Mavericks team history after the Mavericks were affiliated with the New York Islanders from 2015 to 2017. The Mavericks also had a working agreement, unofficially affiliating with the St. Louis Blues during the 2016-17 season.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena this October. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com and stay tuned to Mavericks social media.

