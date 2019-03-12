Worcester Railers HC Sign a Pair of Players from Holy Cross

March 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has signed defenseman Spencer Trapp (@YoungTrapper19) and goaltender Tommy Nixon (@Official_TNixon) to Amateur Tryout Agreements.

Defenseman Spencer Trapp and goaltender Tommy Nixon join the Worcester Railers HC after spending the last four seasons with The Holy Cross Crusaders.

Spencer Trapp recorded 15 goals, 53 assists, 68 points and 155 penalty minutes in 139 games for The Crusaders. The 23-year-old native of White City, Saskatchewan is listed at 6-0, 205lbs and will wear #55 with the Worcester Railers.

Tommy Nixon posted a 5-6-1 record with The Crusaders over three seasons. The 23-year-old native of Sherwood Park, Alberta is listed at 6-1, 190lbs and will wear #39 with the Worcester Railers.

Both Nixon and Trapp will practice with the club today at the DCU Center and will be available for this weekend's games.

What's on tap - Playoff Push Continues!

On Friday, March 15 the Railers to head to Manchester, NH for a key divisional matchup vs. the Monarchs with a 7pm start. Coverage begins at 6:36pm on 98.9 FM NASH Icon.

On Saturday, March 16 the Railers host the Maine Mariners at 7pm on a BIG GAME SATURDAY! The first 3,000 fans will receive a St. Patrick's Day themed TRAX bobblehead presented by Cornerstone Bank. Every Saturday night home game is SATURDAY NIGHT SIGNINGS presented by MidState Auto Group with a Railers player signing autographs during the first intermission.

On Sunday, March 17 the Railers host the Manchester Monarchs at 3pm on a KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY! The first 1,000 kids 12-and-under will receive a co-branded green Worcester Railers / Worcester Bravehearts water bottle courtesy of the Worcester Bravehearts! Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket pack every Sunday which includes 4 ticket and 4 beers or 4 tickets and 4 sodas/popcorns starting at just $60!

Individual tickets to a Railers game start as low as $15 by calling 508-365-1750 or visit RailersHC.com. Save $$$ with a RAILERS 6 PACK which includes six flex tickets and a Railers winter hat starting at $99.

The Railers Tavern located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash Icon with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

