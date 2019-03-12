Kansas City's Betzold Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
March 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Greg Betzold of the Kansas City Mavericks has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 4-10.
Betzold scored five goals, added four assists and was a +7 in three games last week.
The 24-year-old tallied four and goals and had an assist in a 6-0 win at Allen on?Wednesday, picked up a pair of assists in a 9-3 victory against the Americans on?Friday and had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Cincinnati on?Sunday.
A native of West Chester, Ohio,?Betzold has posted 41 points (22g-19a) in 57 games with the Mavericks this season.
Betzold has recorded 78 points (38g-40a) in 149 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Cincinnati and Elmira.
Prior to turning pro, Betzold had 168 points (88g-80a) in 244 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League.
On behalf of Greg Betzold, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Blake Winiecki, Florida (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.) and Barry Almeida, Worcester (4 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: Shawn Szydlowski (Fort Wayne), Mitch Moroz (Idaho), Troy Bourke (Orlando),?Alex Roos (Reading), Tad Kozun (South Carolina), Dylan?Sadowy (Toledo) and Trevor Yates (Wheeling).
