Kansas City's Betzold Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

March 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Greg Betzold of the Kansas City Mavericks has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 4-10.

Betzold scored five goals, added four assists and was a +7 in three games last week.

The 24-year-old tallied four and goals and had an assist in a 6-0 win at Allen on?Wednesday, picked up a pair of assists in a 9-3 victory against the Americans on?Friday and had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Cincinnati on?Sunday.

A native of West Chester, Ohio,?Betzold has posted 41 points (22g-19a) in 57 games with the Mavericks this season.

Betzold has recorded 78 points (38g-40a) in 149 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Cincinnati and Elmira.

Prior to turning pro, Betzold had 168 points (88g-80a) in 244 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Greg Betzold, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Blake Winiecki, Florida (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.) and Barry Almeida, Worcester (4 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Shawn Szydlowski (Fort Wayne), Mitch Moroz (Idaho), Troy Bourke (Orlando),?Alex Roos (Reading), Tad Kozun (South Carolina), Dylan?Sadowy (Toledo) and Trevor Yates (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.