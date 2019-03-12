ECHL Transactions - March 12

March 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 12, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Clay Anderson, D

Jake Henderson, F

Rapid City:

Sam Wilbur, F

Matt Harrington, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Jones, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Fort Wayne:

Add Brady Shaw, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Zach Fucale, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Greenville:

Add Danny Elser, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Danny Elser, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Braden Hellems, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Alex Rodriguez, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Romain Chuard, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Corey Mackin, F signed contract, released from ATO

Toledo:

Add Kevin Tansey, D returned from loan to Stockton

Add Connor Schmidt, D activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Tansey, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Conor O'Neil, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve

Add Will King, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D placed on reserve

Delete Will King, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Wichita:

Delete Tyler Elbrecht, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Worcester:

Add Tommy Nixon, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Spencer Trapp, D signed ATO, added to active roster

