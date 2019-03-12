ECHL Transactions - March 12
March 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 12, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Clay Anderson, D
Jake Henderson, F
Rapid City:
Sam Wilbur, F
Matt Harrington, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Jones, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)
Fort Wayne:
Add Brady Shaw, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Zach Fucale, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Greenville:
Add Danny Elser, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Danny Elser, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Braden Hellems, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Alex Rodriguez, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Romain Chuard, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Corey Mackin, F signed contract, released from ATO
Toledo:
Add Kevin Tansey, D returned from loan to Stockton
Add Connor Schmidt, D activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Tansey, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Conor O'Neil, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve
Add Will King, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D placed on reserve
Delete Will King, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Wichita:
Delete Tyler Elbrecht, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Worcester:
Add Tommy Nixon, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Spencer Trapp, D signed ATO, added to active roster
