Wells Heads Back to Bakersfield

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Dylan Wells has been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers and assigned to the Condors.

Wells, 21, has won three of his last four starts. The rookie netminder from St. Catharines, Ontario is 12-5-2-0 this season with a 3.04 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

He joined the Thunder at the end of last season. Wells turned pro late last year after completing a four-year career for the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes. In 2016-17, he went 33-15-2 with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He was selected in the fifth round (#123) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Thunder continues on their five-game road trip on Friday night against Kansas City starting at 7:05 p.m.

