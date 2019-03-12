Yates Recalled, Nailers Sign Conor O'Neil

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two transactions, which both take effect immediately. Forward Trevor Yates has been recalled by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and the Nailers have signed forward Conor O'Neil to an amateur tryout.

Yates, 24, was originally acquired by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a trade with the Grand Rapids Griffins in early February. He immediately reported to the Nailers and experienced outstanding success. Trevor racked up six goals, eight assists, and 14 points in 14 games with Wheeling, and earns his promotion in the midst of a four-game point streak. Two notable games during that run came consecutively, as the Beaconsfield, Quebec native netted the game winning goal as part of a Gordie Howe Hat Trick on March 3rd, before tallying a traditional hat trick with three goals on March 6th. Both were career firsts for the rookie.

O'Neil, 24, is the second player signed out of college by the Nailers this season, following Alec Butcher, who joined the team in January. Conor just completed his four-year collegiate career at the University of Vermont, where he appeared in 99 games, recording 12 goals, 15 assists, and 27 points. His final goal with the Catamounts was a game winner, as Vermont was victorious at Providence College, 3-1 on February 1st. The Hummelstown, Pennsylvania made junior hockey stops in the NAHL and the USPHL's Premier Division, before majoring in Business in Burlington.

The Nailers return home on Tuesday for Education Day at 10:45 a.m. against the Indy Fuel.

