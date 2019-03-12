Wings Weekly: Three Game Weekend Ends with Green Ice Sunday

Kalamazoo, MI. - The Kalamazoo Wings head into the final 12 games of the regular season in the midst of a tight Central Division playoff race. With only two home games left the K-Wings will play nine of the final 12 games against division opponents.

Last Week:

Fri., March 8 - Kalamazoo vs Fort Wayne, OTL, 3-2

Sat., March 9 - Kalamazoo vs Indy, L, 2-1

Sun., March 10 - Kalamazoo vs Wheeling, SOW 4-3

This Week:

Fri., March 15 - Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 pm

Sat., March 16 - Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 pm

Sun., March 17 - Kalamazoo vs Toledo, 3:00 pm

Upcoming:

Green Ice:

The lone home game of the weekend for the K-Wings comes on Sunday afternoon as the team celebrates St. Patrick's day with the annual Green Ice game. A tradition started in 1982, the K-Wings will host the Toledo Walleye for the 27th Annual Green Ice game. In addition the team will be wearing green St. Patrick's Day themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to Buy Local. Following the game fans will also be able to skate on the green ice.

Quick Hits:

Magical Evening:

Saturday night the K-Wings hosted Wizards, Wands and Wings Night at Wings Event Center wearing specialty jerseys that were auctioned off after the game. In all the jerseys raised just over $15,000 for Kalamazoo Friend of Recreation.

Power Play On the Board:

The K-Wings scored four power play goals over the three game weekend, extending their streak to nine straight games with a power play goal. Kalamazoo's power play currently ranks third in the ECHL, converting on 21.6% of opportunities. The 56 power play goals scored by the K-Wings is the second highest mark in the ECHL. Only Utah (62) has scored more power play goals than Kalamazoo this season, while having nearly 40 more opportunities to the K-Wings. In the last nine games the K-Wing power play is converting on 35.3% of opportunities (12/34).

Hildy's Career Season:

After seeing his 11-game win streak snapped at the start of March Jake Hildebrand got back to his winning ways on Sunday afternoon, stopping 46 of 49 shots en route to his 20th victory of the season. The Michigan state product is one of only seven goaltenders to reach 20 victories so far this season. Cincinnati's Michael Houser, and Indy's Matt Tomkins lead the ECHL in victories with 24 this season. Kalamazoo has had a goaltender reach the twenty victory mark or more in 18 of the last 20 seasons.

Road Warriors:

Last weekend's three-game home stand marked the last time the K-Wings will play consecutive home games this season. Kalamazoo has played 34 of the 36 regular season home games already, with 12 games left in the regular season. After wrapping up another three-in-three at with the Green Ice game on Sunday, March 17, Kalamazoo will wrap up the home portion of the regular season on March 23 against Wheeling. Kalamazoo wraps up the regular season with seven games on the road, including three out west against the Mountain Division.

Central Division Standings:

1. Cincinnati, (42-10-4-3), 91 pts

2. Toledo, (33-18-5-3), 74 pts

3. Fort Wayne, (29-20-3-6), 67 pts

4. Kalamazoo, (31-25-2-2), 66 pts

5. Wheeling, (28-25-6-2), 64 pts

6. Indy, (29-28-2-8), 62 pts

K-Wings Leaders:

1. Chris Collins, F, 26g, 32a-58 pts

2. Tanner Sorenson, F, 19g, 37a-56 pts

3. Kyle Blaney, F, 10g, 28a-38 pts

4. Kyle Bushee, D, 8g, 25a-33 pts

Kalamazoo Wings single game and season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com/seasontickets.

