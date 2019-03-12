Americans and Oilers Meet for the Final Time this Season

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, will meet for the final time this season tonight in Allen. Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

The Americans are coming off a 3-2 win over the Oilers on Saturday night. It was a milestone night for the club, as Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson won his 1,000th game behind the bench. He is the first U.S. born coach to achieve that milestone. He joined the 1,000-win club, alongside Scotty Bowman and the late John Brophy.

The Oilers lead the season series with the Americans this year with a record of 9-3-0. Last Saturday's win was the first for the Americans on home-ice against Tulsa this season. Allen owns the overall season series record between the two teams, since joining the ECHL five years ago, with a record 37-27-4-3.

The Americans are 7-11-0-1 when leading after the second period, compared to Tulsa's 24-0-2-1 record. When outshot by their opponents this season, the Americans have a record of 11-28-4-1.

Zach Pochiro still leads the ECHL in goal scoring this season with 33. Pochiro had his seven-game goal-scoring streak snapped last Saturday night.

CJ Motte is not quite ready to return to the Allen lineup just yet. He's still dealing with an upper-body injury and could return this Sunday. Kevin Sundher was out skating with the team this morning. He's getting closer to returning to the lineup.

Jared Thomas leads the Oilers in scoring this season against Allen, with 13 points (6 goals and 7 assists). Scott Henegar is tied with Thomas in goals scored versus the Americans this season with 6. Adam Pleskach, who is second overall in the league in goals this season with 32, has only one goal against Allen this season in 12 games.

Tonight is the Americans Spring Break Game, with many of the young Americans fans expected in attendance. Tickets are sale NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office or call 972-912-1000.

