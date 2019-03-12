Nailers Earn Extra Credit in Shootout Win

WHEELING, WV - Tuesday morning's game at WesBanco Arena was electric, as the Wheeling Nailers welcomed 4,894 fans in for Education Day, and rewarded them with a thrilling 2-1 shootout triumph over the Indy Fuel. Jordan Ruby made 37 saves in the game, then another three in the shootout, while Yushiroh Hirano netted the lone goal in regulation, in addition to the shootout winner.

Special teams played a big part in the dynamic of the first period, and the Nailers cashed in on one of their power plays for the opening tally. Zac Lynch delivered a perfect pass through the slot to Yushiroh Hirano, who blazed in a one-timer from the left circle.

The highlight of the middle frame was a fight between Jake Schultz and Woody Hudson, as the score remained 1-0 until the 7:09 mark of the third. That's when Indy drew even to force overtime. Mathew Thompson spun with a slap shot from just above the goal line on the right side, slipping in the equalizer.

Wheeling held off the Fuel in the extra session with six saves from Jordan Ruby, who also stood tall in the shootout, stopping two shots that could have ended the game, then one more that closed out the victory. Lynch tied the shootout in the third round, then Hirano tallied the winner in round four, as the Nailers were victorious, 2-1.

Jordan Ruby put forth a tremendous performance in goal, blocking away 37 of the 38 shots in the game, then three of four in the shootout for the win. Matt Tomkins also played well for Indy, making 25 saves on 26 shots in the game, then two stops in the shootout.

