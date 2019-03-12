ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. -The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Orlando's McAuley fined, suspended

Orlando's Colby McAuley has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #816, Orlando at Newfoundland, on March 10.

McAuley is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 15:45 of the second period.

McAuley will miss Orlando's game vs. Florida on March 13.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Norfolk's Maggio fined, suspended

Norfolk's Daniel Maggio has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #805, Norfolk at Worcester, on March 9.

Maggio is fined and suspended as a result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 19:48 of the third period.

Maggio missed Norfolk's game at Manchester on March 10 and will miss the game at South Carolina on March 15.

Kansas City's Dziurzynski fined, suspended

Kansas City's David Dziurzynski has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #810, Cincinnati at Kansas City, on March 10.

Dziurzynski was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 14:13 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Dziurzynski will miss Kansas City's games vs. Wichita (March 15), vs. Tulsa (March 16), at South Carolina (March 19 and March 22) and at Greenville (March 21).

Cincinnati's Vaive fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Justin Vaive has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #810, Cincinnati at Kansas City, on March 10.

Vaive is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of getting involved in an altercation for which he was not on the ice at 14:13 of the third period.

Vaive will miss Cincinnati's games vs. Fort Wayne (March 13), vs. Wheeling (March 15 and March 20), vs. Kalamazoo (March 16) and vs. Toledo (March 21).

