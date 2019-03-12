Rapid City's Carlson Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Adam Carlson of the Rapid City Rush has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 4-10.

Carlson went 3-0-0 with two shutouts, a 0.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .980 in three appearances against Utah last week.

The 25-year-old stopped all 24 shots he faced in a 1-0 win on Wednesday, turned aside 41 shots in a 3-0 victory on Friday and made 32 saves in a 3-2 shootout win on Saturday.

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Carlson has appeared in 36 games for the Rush going 17-13-5 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915. He is tied for the ECHL lead with four shutouts and ranks fourth with 1,083 saves.

Carlson has seen action in 75 career ECHL?games with Rapid City, Kansas City, Indy and South Carolina with an overall record of 32-27-11 with six shutouts, a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He has also appeared in six career games with Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Carlson played one season at Mercyhurst University where he went 7-7-3 in 17 games with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Runners Up: Jeremy Helvig, Florida (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .969 save pct.) and Charles Williams, Manchester (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .954 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Zach Fucale (Fort Wayne), Matt Tomkins (Indy), Connor Ingram (Orlando), Adam Morrison (South Carolina) and Pat Nagle (Toledo).

