Worcester Railers HC Have Promotion Packed St. Patrick's Day Weekend at DCU Center

March 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders® (@NYIslanders), announced today two promotion packed games scheduled at the DCU Center this Saturday and Sunday as the Railers celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend.

On Saturday, March 16 the Railers host the Maine Mariners at 7pm on a BIG GAME SATURDAY! The first 3,000 fans will receive a St. Patrick's Day themed TRAX bobblehead presented by Cornerstone Bank. Every Saturday night home game is SATURDAY NIGHT SIGNINGS presented by MidState Auto Group with a Railers player signing autographs during the first intermission.

On Sunday, March 17 the Railers host the Manchester Monarchs at 3pm on a KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY! The first 1,000 kids 12-and-under will receive a co-branded green Worcester Railers / Worcester Bravehearts water bottle courtesy of the Worcester Bravehearts! Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket pack every Sunday which includes 4 tickets and 4 beers or 4 tickets and 4 sodas/popcorns starting at just $60!

Individual tickets to the Railers game start as low as $15 by calling 508-365-1750 or visit RailersHC.com. Save $$$ with a RAILERS 6 PACK which includes six flex tickets and a Railers winter hat starting at $99.

The Railers Tavern located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.