First Responders Appreciation Night Set for Saturday, March 16

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will host their annual First Responders Appreciation Night and Guns N' Hoses charity game on Saturday, March 16, when Orlando hosts the Idaho Steelheads at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m.

The seventh annual Guns N' Hoses game features the Central Florida Enforcers police hockey team against the Orange County Fire Rescue hockey team at 2 p.m. The Central Florida Enforcers are raising money through ticket sales to the game to benefit Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), while the Orange County Fire Rescue are raising money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation to assist children with cancer. Both teams are the beneficiaries of Saturday's Chuck-a-Puck intermission contest.

Later that evening, the Solar Bears - currently in second place in the ECHL's South Division and 17-7-1-0 over their last 25 games - welcome the Idaho Steelheads to Orlando for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Solar Bears will wear specialty First Responders jerseys during the game, which will be auctioned off following the game.

Fans who purchase tickets to the game between the Solar Bears and Steelheads will receive complimentary access to the Guns N' Hoses charity game at 2 p.m.

The Amway Center box office will open at a special early 1 p.m. time on Saturday prior to the Guns N' Hoses charity game and will remain open during the day for fans who wish to purchase tickets. The Amway Center doors will open at 1:30 p.m. to allow for entry into the building for Guns N' Hoses. General admission seating will be available for Guns N' Hoses on the Terrace Level from Sections 113-116. At the conclusion of Guns n' Hoses, fans will be escorted from the building and will be allowed to re-enter the Amway Center at 6 p.m. for the Solar Bears game.

Fans can support the Guns N' Hoses hockey teams and their respective charities by purchasing tickets through the following links. A portion of ticket proceeds collected through the links below will be donated directly back to C.O.P.S. and the St. Baldrick's Foundation:

CENTRAL FLORIDA ENFORCERS: https://orlandosolarbearshockey.com/enforcers

ORANGE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE: https://orlandosolarbearshockey.com/OCFire

