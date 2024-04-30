Worcester Railers HC and Head Coach & General Manager Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman Mutually Part Ways

April 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) and Head Coach & General Manager Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman have mutually decided to mutually part ways.

Lavallee-Smotherman served as the head coach and general manager of the Railers during each the 2022-23 & 2023-24 seasons. He recorded a 66-66-9-3 record, finishing fifth in the ECHL's North Division twice. Lavallee-Smotherman was the captain of the Railers during the 2021-22 season, setting the Railers franchise record for goals scored in a single season (30).

"The Railers thank Jordan for his hard work and dedication to the organization these past three seasons," Railers Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "He represented the City of Worcester well as our head coach, general manager, and captain. We wish him the best of luck in his next chapter."

