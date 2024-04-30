Mariners Force Game 7 with 2-1 Victory Over Thunder
April 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Maine Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder in Game 6 at Cool Insuring Arena on Tuesday night, 2-1, and forced a Game 7 on Wednesday in Glens Falls.
Maine scored the lone goal of the first period on the power play to take a 1-0 lead. After a big save by goaltender Isaac Poulter, Maine's Ethan Ritchie picked up the rebound and sent the puck just under the cross bar for his second of the playoffs. Owen Pederson and Brooklyn Kalmikov were awarded the assists and the Thunder trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.
The Thunder tied the game in the second period on a redirect at the top of the crease. Ryan Conroy sent the puck to the top of the blue paint and Ashbrook deflected the pass into the net by goaltender Brad Arvanitis. The goal was Ashbrook's fourth of the playoffs with assists from Conroy and Shane Harper at 17:37 and the game was tied 1-1 to start the third.
The game-winning goal for Maine came with the Thunder on the power play in the third period. After Isaac Poulter had already stopped a shorthanded breakaway, Owen Pederson had a second shorthanded breakaway and cashed in for a 2-1 lead. The goal came at 8:17 of the third period and held up as the game winner.
Tickets for Game 7 tomorrow at Cool Insuring Arena are on sale now, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 30, 2024
- Mariners Force Game 7 with 2-1 Victory Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC and Head Coach & General Manager Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman Mutually Part Ways - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - April 30 - ECHL
- Game Preview: South Division Semifinals Game 6 (ORL Leads 3-2) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Board of Governors Approves Trois-Rivières Transfer of Controlling Interest - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Round Two Games Three and Four Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Idaho Steelheads
- Dawson Barteaux Assigned to Idaho from AHL's Manitoba - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Junior Royals Announce Rosters for 2024-25 DVHL Season - Reading Royals
- Jr. Royals Squirts, Pee Wees & Bantams Combine for 12-0 Record & 99 Goals in DVHL Placement Tournament - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.