Mariners Force Game 7 with 2-1 Victory Over Thunder

April 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Maine Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder in Game 6 at Cool Insuring Arena on Tuesday night, 2-1, and forced a Game 7 on Wednesday in Glens Falls.

Maine scored the lone goal of the first period on the power play to take a 1-0 lead. After a big save by goaltender Isaac Poulter, Maine's Ethan Ritchie picked up the rebound and sent the puck just under the cross bar for his second of the playoffs. Owen Pederson and Brooklyn Kalmikov were awarded the assists and the Thunder trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Thunder tied the game in the second period on a redirect at the top of the crease. Ryan Conroy sent the puck to the top of the blue paint and Ashbrook deflected the pass into the net by goaltender Brad Arvanitis. The goal was Ashbrook's fourth of the playoffs with assists from Conroy and Shane Harper at 17:37 and the game was tied 1-1 to start the third.

The game-winning goal for Maine came with the Thunder on the power play in the third period. After Isaac Poulter had already stopped a shorthanded breakaway, Owen Pederson had a second shorthanded breakaway and cashed in for a 2-1 lead. The goal came at 8:17 of the third period and held up as the game winner.

