Game Preview: South Division Semifinals Game 6 (ORL Leads 3-2)

April 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Game 1 (April 21, 2024): Orlando 1, Greenville 0 (OT)

Game 2 (April 22, 2024): Greenville 4, Orlando 2

Game 3 (April 26, 2024): Orlando 2, Greenville 2 (OT)

Game 4 (April 27, 2024): Greenville 5, Orlando 3

Game 5 (April 28, 2024): Orlando 6, Greenville 5 (OT)

Game 6 (April 30, 2024): Orlando @ Greenville

Game 7* (May 1, 2024) Orlando @ Greenville

*if necessary

WHERE WE LEFT OFF: SOUTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS GAME 5 (4/28/24)

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT F SH PP

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 3 2 0 0 5 37 1/2

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 1 2 2 1 4 43 1/2

Despite a high-scoring affair, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell to the Orlando Bears in the third overtime matchup of the series, 6-5, in Game 5 of the South Division Semifinals on Sunday night. The loss gives the Solar Bears a 3-2 series lead ahead of the teams' return to Greenville for Game 6.

2024 KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS SOUTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS (BEST-OF-7)

TEAM RECORD PP PK LEADING SCORER(S)

ORL 3-2-0 14.3% (2/14) 68.7% (11/16) Spencer Kersten (5gp, 5g-1ast-6pts)

GVL 2-0-3 31.3% (5/16) 85.7% (12/14) Colton Young (5gp, 3g-4ast-6pts)

NOTES AND NUMBERS

DROP AND GIVE ME (THE FIRST) 20!: In the team's trip to Orlando for the South Division Semifinals, the Swamp Rabbits not only found an offensive groove, but put together some of their best starts of the season. In the opening 20 minutes of the South Division Semifinals, the Swamp Rabbits are out-scoring Orlando 6-1, which included three goals in the first period of Game 5. This season, the Swamp Rabbits had the third-best 1st Period goal differential at +18, trailing only Kansas City (+25) and Norfolk (+28). The team's 78 1st Period goals are also the fourth most in the ECHL in 2023-24.

NOT RUSS-TY AT ALL: Swamp Rabbits defenseman Bobby Russell exploded back onto the scene during Sunday's Game 5. Following his serving of a two-game suspension, Russell ignited the goal lamp twice for his first two goals of the postseason. Russell is one of the longest tenured Swamp Rabbits in postseason play under Head Coach Andrew Lord: he's played in nine playoff games since 2022 and has six points, split between a trio of goals and assists.

YOUNG GUN: It's no secret that Swamp Rabbits rookie Colton Young has enjoyed quite the 2023-24 campaign, and that success and momentum he's earned have carried into the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Young registered three points in the first two period of Game 5, and now leads the Swamp Rabbits in playoff scoring, earning a pair of goals and four assists through five games in the South Division Semifinals.

GO GO POWER RANGERS!: The Swamp Rabbits power play has been electric this series, hitting paydirt in each of the last four games at scoring clip over 30% (31.3% to be exact). This matches a season-high four-game power play scoring streak for the Swamp Rabbits (of which they're 5/16), previously going 7/16 from December 1st to December 9th (43.8%), and 5/20 from New Year's Eve to January 7th (25%).

DO OR DIE: For a third straight season, the Swamp Rabbits face an elimination scenario in Game 6 of a playoff series. All-time, regardless of round and scenario, the Swamp Rabbits are 3-3-1 when playing in Game 6 of a playoff series. However, this is the first time since 2011 that Greenville is hosting an elimination Game 6, which they won against Wheeling to force the best two words in sports the next night.

