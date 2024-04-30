Junior Royals Announce Rosters for 2024-25 DVHL Season

April 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, announced their Junior Royals Mites 8U, Squirts 10U, PeeWees 12U and Bantams 14U rosters. The rosters combine for a total of 56 players who will compete in the 2024-25 Delaware Valley Hockey League season.

The DVHL offers travel hockey programs for 8U to 18U teams and operates with the goals of promoting, governing, and improving organized hockey in the Delaware Valley area. The RRYHA is excited to introduce the Junior Royals to the league with the goal of growing youth hockey in the Berks County area.

"The DVHL offers competitive hockey and an organized schedule for all of our players," Assistant Director of Youth Hockey Bryce Witman said. "We are very excited to join for the upcoming season and I look forward to seeing our teams compete."

In addition to the DVHL travel teams, the RRYHA Selects program, in-house hockey leagues, summer camps, Learn to Play sessions and skill clinics will continue to be offered.

To learn about RRYHA travel teams, contact Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com).

