ECHL Announces Suspension

April 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced that Trois-Rivières' Jonathan Yantsis has been suspended for nine additional games as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #B-5, Trois-Rivières at Norfolk, on April 27.

Yantsis is suspended under Rule #28 Supplementary Discipline as the result of a match penalty for boarding at 11:29 of the second period.

Yantsis missed Trois-Rivières' playoff game at Norfolk on April 28 and will miss the next nine games for which he is on an ECHL roster.

