ECHL Announces Suspension
April 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced that Trois-Rivières' Jonathan Yantsis has been suspended for nine additional games as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #B-5, Trois-Rivières at Norfolk, on April 27.
Yantsis is suspended under Rule #28 Supplementary Discipline as the result of a match penalty for boarding at 11:29 of the second period.
Yantsis missed Trois-Rivières' playoff game at Norfolk on April 28 and will miss the next nine games for which he is on an ECHL roster.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 30, 2024
- Dawson Barteaux Assigned to Idaho from AHL's Manitoba - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Junior Royals Announce Rosters for 2024-25 DVHL Season - Reading Royals
- Jr. Royals Squirts, Pee Wees & Bantams Combine for 12-0 Record & 99 Goals in DVHL Placement Tournament - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.