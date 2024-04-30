ECHL Transactions - April 30
April 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 30, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Connor Blake, D activated from reserve
Add Travis Broughman, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Stief, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Wheeler, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Sam Jardine, D activated from reserve
Delete Joseph Leahy, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Dawson Barteaux, D assigned by Manitoba, added to playoff roster
Delete Dawson Barteaux, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Zach Malatesta, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Garret Sparks, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, added to playoff roster
Delete Garret Sparks, G placed on reserve
