ECHL Transactions - April 30

April 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 30, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Connor Blake, D activated from reserve

Add Travis Broughman, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Stief, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Wheeler, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Sam Jardine, D activated from reserve

Delete Joseph Leahy, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Dawson Barteaux, D assigned by Manitoba, added to playoff roster

Delete Dawson Barteaux, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Zach Malatesta, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Garret Sparks, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, added to playoff roster

Delete Garret Sparks, G placed on reserve

