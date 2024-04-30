Swamp Rabbits' Season Ends to Orlando

Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Colton Young and Orlando Solar Bears' Evan Fitzpatrick and Ben Carroll on the ice

GREENVILLE, S.C.- Jaydon Dureau's two-goal night spearheaded a 5-1 Orlando Solar Bears win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Tuesday to win the South Division Semifinals in six games. With the win, Orlando will advance to the South Division Finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Both teams skated to a scoreless opening 34 minutes, until Dureau broke the deadlock at 14:04 of the second period with help from Tyler Bird and Spencer Kersten. While Tanner Eberle sat in the box for a minor boarding penalty, Orlando capitalized on Greenville's one-man deficit. Kersten carried the puck through the neutral zone before dishing a cross-ice pass to Bird. Bird passed it directly on Dureau's stick and deflected past Jacob Ingham for the 1-0 Orladno lead. Five minutes later, the Solar Bears doubled their lead on a play from Dureau and Ben Carroll. Carroll skated into the offensive zone to receive a pass from Jimmy Mazza before flinging a pass across the crease for Dureau to counter Ingham on the left.

Orlando added its third goal just 3:28 into the final frame. Off a faceoff in the Solar Bears' defensive zone, Darik Angeli dished a cross-zone pass to meet Kersten in the neutral zone. Kersten skated the puck down the remaining length of the ice before cutting into Ingham's crease, burying a top-shelf shot. Colton Young got the Swamp Rabbits on the board at 15:33, shortly after Greenville pulled Ingham to add a extra attacker. With help from Josh McKechney and Samuel Jardine, Young fluttered a shot past Evan Fitzpatrick. However, Orlando found the back of the empty net twice more before the final buzzer-one from Aaron Luchuk, the other off Bird's stick-to solidify its 5-1 win.

Jacob Ingham (0-1-3) stopped 18 of 21 shots from the Solar Bears, while Fitzpatrick stoned all but one of the Swamp Rabbits 47 on the night.

With the defeat, the Swamp Rabbits 2023-24 ECHL Season has come to an end. On behalf of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits organization, and our ownership with Spire Sports + Entertainment, thank you for making this season a memorable one! Thank you for all of your support, and we'll see you back at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in October!

