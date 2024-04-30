Jr. Royals Squirts, Pee Wees & Bantams Combine for 12-0 Record & 99 Goals in DVHL Placement Tournament

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Jr. Royals Squirts, PeeWees and Bantam teams recorded an undefeated 12-0 combined record at the Delaware Valley Hockey League Placement Tournament held over the weekend. The teams totaled 99 goals and outscored their opponents by a combined 75 goals (99-24).

Squirts 10U Results:

~ 4-0 Record, Outscored opp. 38-0 ~

11-0 Win v.s. Lady Patriots at IceWorks Skating Complex

8-0 Win v.s. Exton Kings at IceWorks Skating Complex

8-0 Win v.s. Delmarva Raptors at IceWorks Skating Complex

11-0 Win v.s. Wilmington Nighthawks at IceWorks Skating Complex

PeeWees 12U Results:

~ 4-0 Record, Outscored opp. 30-10 ~

12-3 Win v.s. WB Jr Pens at Hatfield Ice

5-3 Win v.s. Stampede at Hatfield Ice

4-2 Win v.s. Quakers A Amer at Hatfield Ice

9-2 Win v.s. Flyers Youth at Hatfield Ice

Bantams 14U Results:

~ 4-0 Record, Outscored opp. 31-14 ~

10-3 Win v.s. CC Cougars at PNY Arena

6-5 Win v.s. Genesis at Power Play Rinks

9-1 Win v.s. Quakers at Regency Ice Rink

6-5 Win v.s. Exton Kings A Amer at Power Play Rinks

"I am very proud of all of the teams," said Coach and Assistant Director of Youth Hockey Bryce Witman. "Being a new organization going into a tournament after not practicing, I did not know what to expect. Each team exceeded expectations and I cannot wait for the season to start now! We took most of our kids from inside the program while adding a few from outside sources. The kids meshed so well and I am very excited to see what the future holds."

