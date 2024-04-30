Mariners Force Game Seven in Glens Falls

April 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS, NY - A pair of special teams goals and another outstanding performance by Brad Arvanitis lifted the Maine Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday night in Game 6 of the North Division Semifinals. The series is tied 3-3 with the decisive Game 7 to played on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Mariners used the power play to net the only goal of the opening period and grab a 1-0 lead. At 16:53, after Owen Pederson's quick shot caromed off the pad of Isaac Poulter, Ethan Ritchie ripped it under the crossbar to open the scoring.

Maine's 1-0 lead lasted into the late stages of the 2 nd period, when Tristan Ashbrook finally got the Thunder on the board. Thunder defenseman Ryan Conroy flipped a backhand pass from the right faceoff circle to the front of the net, and Ashbrook tipped in his series-leading fourth goal. The game entered the third tied 1-1.

At 7:28 of the third period, Brooklyn Kalmikov was called for a slashing penalty, which led to back-to-back shorthanded scoring chances for the Mariners. After Alex Kile missed a breakaway on a backhand attempt, Owen Pederson walked in alone and buried his chance to put Maine back on top. It was Pederson's second shorthanded goal of the series, and third overall to lead the team. Brad Arvanitis helped the Mariners lock it down the rest of the way, stopping a total of 27 Adirondack shots for his third win of the series.

Game 7 will be played at Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday night at 7 PM. Coverage will begin at 6:45 on the Maine Mariners Broadcast Network, streaming live on FloHockey and showing at Three Dollar Dewey's in downtown Portland. The radio broadcast is available via the Mixlr App or at MarinersOfMaine.com/listen. The winner of the game will take on the Norfolk Admirals in the North Division Finals, starting this coming weekend. The Maine Mariners 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Keep up with all the latest Maine Mariners news at MarinersOfMaine.com.

