Idaho Steelheads Round Two Games Three and Four Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

April 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) has announced that Round Two Games Three and Four Playoff tickets are on sale NOW. Click HERE to purchase.

Idaho will be on the road in Kansas City for Games One and Two. The Steelheads will host Game Three on Wednesday, May 8 and Game Four on Friday, May 10 at the Idaho Central Arena with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. Tickets start at just $19.

Tickets may be purchased or at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office, online at idahosteelheads.com, or by calling the Steelheads box office at 208-331-TIXS. Tickets for Game Five (Saturday, May 14) will go on sale at a future date if necessary.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on 95.3 FM and 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.