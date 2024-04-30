Dawson Barteaux Assigned to Idaho from AHL's Manitoba

April 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been assigned to Idaho from the AHL's Manitoba Moose and has been added to the Steelheads playoff roster.

Barteaux, 24, recently just played in the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs losing to the Texas Stars in a best of three series. The 6-foot-1, 185lb right-handed shooting defender played 45 games with the Manitoba Moose this season totaling 19 points (5G, 14A) with a +13 rating. In 15 ECHL games with Idaho this year he registered 13 points (3G, 10A) with a +19 rating.

The Foxwarren, MB native played five Calder Cup Playoff games last season with the Texas Stars scoring a goal and adding an assist as the Stars fell three games to two against the Milwaukee Admirals. Barteaux then joined Idaho for the Kelly Cup Playoffs where he skated in 14 games recording eight points (1G, 7A).

Originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, sixth round, 168th overall, he spent three years with the Stars organization playing 57 games with AHL's Texas recording five points (2G, 3A) and 73 games with Idaho notching 32 points (2G, 30A).

The Steelheads take on the Kansas City Mavericks in the Mountain Division Finals beginning this Saturday, May 4 at 6 p.m. (MT). Idaho will host Kansas City for Game 3 Wednesday, May 8 and Game 4 Friday, May 10. Tickets for Games 3 and 4 go on sale Tuesday, Apr. 30 at 11 a.m. (MT). For the full Second Round Schedule click HERE.

