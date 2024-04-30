Board of Governors Approves Trois-Rivières Transfer of Controlling Interest

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League's Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Trois-Rivières Lions Membership from Deacon Sports and Entertainment to Spire Hockey, LLC.

"The arrival of Spire Hockey in Trois-Rivieres will mark a new day for the Lions," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Their ownership and management team have a proven successful track-record in the League, and we are excited for the players and fans for the future of ECHL hockey in the market."

"Spire Hockey is thrilled to expand our footprint and begin immersing ourselves in the Trois-Riviéres market," said Spire Hockey co-owner Jeff Dickerson. "We take tremendous pride in being pillars of the communities where our teams call home and are wholly committed to being an organization that everyone in Trois Rivières can be proud of. It's a new day and Spire Hockey is eager to write a new chapter in the Lions' history."

Spire Hockey, LLC also owns the Greenville Swamp Rabbit and Rapid City Rush. Spire Holdings, the parent company of Spire Sports + Entertainment, Spire Motorsports, Spire Hockey, and Track Enterprises, specializes in dynamic property ownership and management and is led by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus (T.J.) Puchyr.

