WooSox Fall in Series Finale at Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, P.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (34-24) mustered three hits in the series finale at Coca-Cola Park, a 5-1 loss versus the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-33) on Sunday afternoon.

For the second straight day, Lehigh Valley took hold of the game with multi-run innings. The first came in the second frame, a rally that began with a single and walk. WooSox starter Stephen Gonsalves got two outs, then walked a man, loading the bases for Jake Elmore. Gonsalves' first pitch to Elmore ended up in left field, a single to give the IronPigs a 2-0 lead.

Worcester cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth, when Jarren Duran walked then scored on a Franchy Cordero double. Cordero's knock to right gave him his 28th RBI in his 36th Triple-A game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lehigh Valley came back with its second two-run inning. Two walks and a pair of stolen bases put runners on second and third for Austin Listi, who singled to right to bring one in. Logan Moore bunted the next pitch, and a throwing error by third baseman Jonathan Arauz allowed a run to come. The IronPigs extended the lead to 5-1 in the sixth on a Charlie Tilson RBI groundout.

Gonsalves took the loss, going 3.1 innings and allowing four runs. After John Schreiber allowed the sixth inning run, Marcus Walden and Jose Adames combined to toss two scoreless frames in the Worcester defeat.

The WooSox are off Monday and begin a six-game series at Polar Park versus the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday. Television coverage is on NESN, while radio coverage starts live at 6:15 p.m. on 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester's Raynel Espinal (7-2, 3.81) is the scheduled starter.

