Redbirds Outduel Bats in Series Finale

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - In a tight, well-played series finale, the Memphis Redbirds outlasted the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate, Cincinnati Reds) by a 3-1 final on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field in Kentucky.

The game was highlighted by a starting pitching matchup of two former first-round picks. Both Zack Thompson (19th overall in the 2019 Draft) and Hunter Greene (2nd overall in the 2017 Draft) did not disappoint, each turning in quality outings. Thompson worked four innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits and one walk. Greene also allowed just one run, tossing five innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

Conner Capel tagged Greene for his only run, lining a solo home run over the right-center field fence in the top of the second inning. Capel finished the day 2-5 at the plate and has home runs in each of his past two games.

After Thompson ceded the scene, Connor Thomas picked up the mantle for Memphis (23-36), tossing three scoreless innings with just two hits allowed. In his last five outings, the lefthander has combined to throw 24.0 innings with just two earned runs allowed.

In the eighth inning, the Redbirds put Louisville (24-34) behind for good, plating two runs on four hits. Evan Mendoza and Irving Lopez each smacked RBI singles in the frame. Lopez finished the game 3-4 with a double.

Brandon Dickson had to work some relief magic in the eighth to keep the game at 3-1. The Bats put runners on first and third with nobody out via two consecutive singles, but then the righthander got to work. First, he retired a batter on weak popout. Then, Dickson induced a groundball to shortstop, creating a double play and a scoreless frame despite the inauspicious start to the bottom of the eighth.

Roel Ramírez shut the door in the bottom of the ninth via a 1-2-3 inning, earning his first save of the season. Two of the three outs he recorded were strikeouts.

